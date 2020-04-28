If you’re like me, you’ve been glued to the television from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday nights, watching ESPN’s 30-for-30 documentary “The Last Dance.”

If you’re not watching it, I highly suggest you do so.

The documentary chronicles the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. While on a quest for the team’s second 3-peat of the 1990s, GM Jerry Krause begins plans for blowing the team up to rebuild, effectively ending the team’s run of dominance.

One of my favorite parts of the documentary is watching Michael Jordan highlights set to some amazing tunes.

One episode featured 80s Jordan dunking, going at three or four defenders in the lane, shooting smooth jump shots and stealing the ball from NBA legends while LL Cool J’s “I’m Bad” blared in the background.

Sunday, more late 80s highlights were shown while Prince’s “Partyman” from the 1989 “Batman” soundtrack (which was comprised of only Prince songs).

Watching the documentary has reaffirmed something I have long known to be true: Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player to ever live.

Sorry Bret Hart, he is the “the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be.”

LeBron James is up there, as was Kobe Bryant, as is Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

But no one is close to touching Mike. No one.

Jordan could do it all, and to be an ability we’ve never seen before.

His airness averaged 30.1 point per game. That is tied with Kareem-Abdul Jabar for the highest career scoring average in NBA history. He averaged 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over his 15-season career.

In 1986-87, Jordan averaged 37.1 points per contest. He averaged 35, 32.5, 33.6, 31.5, 30.1 and 32.6 points over the next five seasons before retiring for an 18-month period in 1993 to 1995.

When he came back he averaged 26.9, 30.4, 29.6 and 28.7. Air Jordan won the scoring title 10 times in his career. He was selected for 14 all-star games. He made the All-NBA first team 11 times and the second team twice. Jordan was selected to the All-NBA Defensive First Team four times and was named the NBA defensive player in 1987-88 (something James or Bryant have never done).

Of course, the Bulls won six championships in the 90s. Jordan and company never lost in the finals, heck they never even played in a game seven in the championship series.

MJ won five MVP titles, six Finals MVPs and three All-Star game MVP awards. He was a two-time Slam Dunk contest winner, garnering a new love and enthusiasm for the event and performing moves never seen before.

Many argue that LeBron is better because “Jordan never played anyone.”

When His Airness first came to the league, Byrd and Johnson dominated the NBA landscape. They were two of the greatest players to ever live. Combined the Celtics and Lakers won six titles.

In the late 80s, the Bulls were thwarted and haunted by Isiah Thomas’ Detroit Pistons which were known as “The Bad Boys” of basketball. That team played by “The Jordan Rules” which saw the Pistons physically pummel Jordan every time he went to the basket.

In addition, Jordan battled a solid Philadelphia 76ers team, a stellar Cleveland Cavaliers team led by Craig Ehlo as well as an up-and-coming Knicks squad that featured Patrick Ewing.

It only got tougher in the 90s -- a decade the Bulls dominated.

In the East alone, Jordan battled the Pistons again early in the decade as well as the Knicks -- dominating both teams.

During the second 3-peat, the East featured Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway’s Orlando Magics; Reggie Miller and the Pacers; a new-look Pistons team that featured Grant Hill; the Knicks; a Miami Heat squad with Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway; a Charlotte Hornets squad that featured Larry Johnson and Glenn Rice; and later an Allen Iverson-led 76ers squad.

And that was just the East.

Out West, Jordan toppled Magic and the Lakers; Clyde Drexler and the Trailblazers; Charles Barkley and the Phoenix Suns; Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp’s Seattle Supersonics and the Utah Jazz led by Karl Malone and John Stockton -- twice.

Do you see all those hall of famers? Do you see all of those great squads that would have won so many titles if it had not been for Jordan and the Bulls?

I could fill this entire Pueblo West View with why I think MJ is the G.O.A.T. But for your sake, and mine, I’ll leave it that.

Luke Lyons is the associate editor of The Pueblo West View. He can be reached via email at LLyons@chieftain.com He can be followed on Twitter by searching @luke_lyons14.