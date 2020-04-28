Patricia Ailene “Pat” Landrum, 89, passed away on

April 12, 2020, at Makarios Assisted Living in

Littleton, Colo. She was born on Oct. 10, 1930,

in Hotchkiss, Colo., to Sterling and Winifred

(Mauldin) Wolfenbarger. She married Samuel Isham

Landrum on Dec. 29, 1952, in Grand Junction,

Colorado. Pat spent her childhood in Hotchkiss and

Spokane, Washington, graduating from Hotchkiss

High School. She then attended the College of Nursing

(University of Colorado) in Denver, Colo.,

graduating as a Registered Nurse. She continued her

post-graduate education later in her career at the

University of Colorado.

Pat began her professional career working as a RN in

Hotchkiss where she met her husband, Sam.

She also worked as a RN in Las Animas, Colo., in

1955 before moving to La Junta, Colo., working

for the Otero County Health Department, then for the

Otero County School District as a school nurse and

health education teacher. She and Sam moved to the

Denver area in 1974 where she worked for Denver

Public Schools as a school nurse at several schools

including Lake Junior High, West High School, and

Montbello High School where she retired in 1990.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Paulette)

Landrum of Littleton; Jan (Dave) Dutton of

La Junta; and Greg (John) Landrum of

Aurora, Colo.; her sister, Dot (Tom) Williams of

Centennial, Colo.; 8 grandchildren and 15 great-

grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her

husband, Sam, and grandson, Troy.

As per Pat’s request, cremation will take place and a

memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make

memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s

Association.