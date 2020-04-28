Patricia Ailene “Pat” Landrum, 89, passed away on
April 12, 2020, at Makarios Assisted Living in
Littleton, Colo. She was born on Oct. 10, 1930,
in Hotchkiss, Colo., to Sterling and Winifred
(Mauldin) Wolfenbarger. She married Samuel Isham
Landrum on Dec. 29, 1952, in Grand Junction,
Colorado. Pat spent her childhood in Hotchkiss and
Spokane, Washington, graduating from Hotchkiss
High School. She then attended the College of Nursing
(University of Colorado) in Denver, Colo.,
graduating as a Registered Nurse. She continued her
post-graduate education later in her career at the
University of Colorado.
Pat began her professional career working as a RN in
Hotchkiss where she met her husband, Sam.
She also worked as a RN in Las Animas, Colo., in
1955 before moving to La Junta, Colo., working
for the Otero County Health Department, then for the
Otero County School District as a school nurse and
health education teacher. She and Sam moved to the
Denver area in 1974 where she worked for Denver
Public Schools as a school nurse at several schools
including Lake Junior High, West High School, and
Montbello High School where she retired in 1990.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Paulette)
Landrum of Littleton; Jan (Dave) Dutton of
La Junta; and Greg (John) Landrum of
Aurora, Colo.; her sister, Dot (Tom) Williams of
Centennial, Colo.; 8 grandchildren and 15 great-
grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her
husband, Sam, and grandson, Troy.
As per Pat’s request, cremation will take place and a
memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make
memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s
Association.