The following explanation has been published by Gov. Polis’ office. To see a copy online, plus other pertinent information, go to State Representative Daneya Esgar’s website. Also, there is testing for anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, difficulty breathing) at the Colorado State Fairground, no doctor’s permission required. Persons who have been exposed may also be tested.



Testing is available to neighboring counties, but only 250 are admitted per day. The site is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. Colorado State Fairgrounds are located at 1001 Beulah Ave., enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Ave. and Gaylord Ave. All testing will be free. Insurance will not be required.



Safer at Home has as a goal to maintain 60-65 percent physical distancing. The new phase begins on Monday, April 27.

Provisions are as follows:

Critical businesses will remain open with strict precautions (social distancing, masks for all employees, more frequent cleanings, etc.)

Retail businesses may open for curbside delivery and phased-in public opening with strict precautions.

Elective medical and dental procedures begin, with strict precautions to ensure personal protective equipment and the ability to meet critical care needs.

Personal services (salons, dog grooming, limited personal training) will continue with strict precautions beginning May 1.

Telecommuting continues for offices. Starting on May 4, up to 50 percent of staff may be present (with social distancing in place).

Nightclubs, gyms and spas will remain closed.

No group gatherings of more than 10 people.

K-12 schools remain online only for the 2019-2020 school year

Vulnerable populations and older adults must stay home unless absolutely necessary.

