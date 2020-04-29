Pueblo West’s taxation was a focus of the Pueblo West Metro board candidate forum held online Friday.

Madison Cunningham lead the forum hosted by Pueblo West High School Justice League students. The forum was held Friday via an online format due to COVID-19 social distancing concerns.

A total of 12 candidates are vying for two seats being vacated by board members Terry Zupan and Mike French. Ballots are due May 5.

Candidates were asked to respond to recent failed ballot measures that proposed to enact 1 percent sales taxes such as last fall’s fire district question seeking the tax for a new fire station and staffing; and the November 2018 ballot measure seeking the tax for road improvements.

“Nobody hates taxes more than I do however that being said, Pueblo West would benefit having another fire station, to help cover the unprotected areas in our community,” said Josh Allison, candidate. “What is it actually going to cost me - an extra 50 cents every time I spend $100 at Walmart then I ask myself this question what is a human life worth to me?”

Allison said allowing someone’s home to burn down or not being able to help someone in a medical emergency, “simply because we don’t have a location close enough to them does not sit well with me. I have plans and ideas that will bring money in without having to raise taxes.”

“The public has made it very clear to me that they don’t like taxes and I am 100 percent with them,” said Nicholas DeSalvo, candidate. “On the other hand, the metro district is moving to a point where they are becoming unsustainable and that is going to be a problem in the very near future if we don’t deal with it directly.”

DeSalvo said he would advocate for fixing the roads initially before taking on other district needs.

Rick Dickerson said in his opinion the most important issues are ones that are deemed important by the community. He said board members should not advocate for ballot measures and instead listen to the community.

Candidate Herbert Myers said he is against raising taxes for any reason, especially given the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“The financial situation in the entire world is not in a good place. This is not a good time to be raising money for the financial operations of the metro district, Myers said.

“We do not have the money and we are not going to have the money in the future,” Myers said.

Andy Blumberg said, “If you want to have nice things you have to pay for it. I would support a tax increase, especially just a one-cent tax increase, to benefit our fire department, firefighters and keeping our community safer.”

Joe Easton said it is “very easy to say taxes are bad but the reality is that our sales tax is low compared to communities of similar size. With an aging infrastructure we are approaching unsustainability and it is unpleasant, but it is part of the direction you have to take as you grow.”

Shari Manley-Hajek said, “I am not sure about raising taxes. I do believe everything has been the same for so long, but we are growing and we need help.”

“We have to pitch in. If we got the roads right we could do so many more things,” Manley-Hajek said.

Candidate James "Jim" Maggard said, “The most disgusting word you will ever hear is taxes and at some point we have to draw a line where the citizens can afford to pay taxes. If the board would not exceed the spending beyond the revenues and watch the priorities we could have a well-balanced budget.”

Joe Mahaney, a retired civil engineer, said, “We pay taxes in several different forms in Pueblo West. District property taxes go to the fire department, water and waste water and it does not include the roads.

“We pay taxes to the county which owns the roads. The district has agreed to maintain the roads, but the sales tax would only generate enough money to barely touch the roads,” Mahaney explained.

Tony Montoya said the district has been “unsuccessful in passing initiatives but a one percent sales tax increase would certainly make a difference. If they want these changes they are going to have to support tax increases.”

“We have a limited amount of money we are trying to stretch as far as we can,” Montoya said.

When it comes to taxes, candidate Jami Baker Orr said “nobody likes to pay them but the reality is unfortunately taxes are a part of the deal. If we look at communities with a same type of population, their budgets are much higher than ours - a $9 million budget is basically running on shoestrings.”

“At some point that is going to have to be addressed and it is a very minimal tax,” Orr said of the one percent sales tax proposals.

Kimberley Swearingen said Pueblo West residents are “very frugal people - they want to know their money is being spent wisely.” She said the budget should be transparent and spending clear.

Growth “takes money,” she said, pointing out that money saving measures can help but that if the community wants amenities such as an aquatics center “something needs to be done to account for any shortfalls,” including developing partnerships.

Perhaps the lightest moment of the forum was during introductory remarks when 17-year-old candidate DeSalvo said, “Allow me to address the elephant in the virtual chatroom. I am young and some individuals and some candidates have insinuated I might not be mature enough to talk about these issues - but look in front of you to see who is asking you the tough questions - it is the students.”

To view the forum, go to pueblowestmetroco.civicclerk.com.

