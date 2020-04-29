A former Florence resident serving in the U.S. Navy aboard an aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean is staying at sea due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carl Saunders, 23, is an aviation structural mechanic 3rd class who works on F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft aboard the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier. Saunders and his fellow sailors recently completed a successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of operation in the Middle East and Europe.

Instead of reuniting with family and friends, the sailors are remaining at sea in the Atlantic in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, according to a Navy public affairs press release.

“The ship is entering a period in which it needs to be ready to respond and deploy at any time,” said Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander U.S. 2nd Fleet. “Normally, we can do that pier-side, but in the face of COVID-19, we need to protect our most valuable asset, our people, by keeping the ship out to sea.”

“After completing a successful deployment we would love nothing more than to be reunited with our friends and families,” said Rear Admiral Andrew Loiselle, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8. “We recognize that these are unique circumstances and the responsible thing to do is to ensure we are able to answer our nation’s call while ensuring the health and safety of our sailors.

The ship remains in the sustainment phase, which is a high level of readiness just in case it is needed in an emerging crisis.

