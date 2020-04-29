The Pueblo County coroner on Wednesday identified a woman found in a home that had been on fire.

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter identified the woman as Stephanie Reyes, 29, of Pueblo.

Cotter said the cause of death has not been determined.

Pueblo police are investigating it as a suspicious death after first responders found Reyes’ body.

According to police, at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Catalpa Street on a structure fire.

The fire department quickly extinguished the fire at the abandoned residence.

Police said that after the fire was quelled, the woman’s body was found inside the Lower East Side residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

