A flag-waving, sign-toting, horn-honking crowd cheered on the workers at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center Saturday evening during shift change 7 to 7:30 p.m.

“This is unprecedented - I have never seen anything like this here before, have you?” said Susan Dietrich, wielding her giant sign, “Thank you, Frontline Heroes!” in the stiff breeze that came up just before sunset.

We’re all so connected, yet so far apart, as the song says. It was nice to see a good portion of the people of La Junta express their appreciation for the workers at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in the hospital parking lot.

Over on 10th Street, another demonstration was taking place. All the citizens at Evergreen Gardens, wearing their masks, were sitting along the front of the building at proper social distancing spacing, in their chairs, regular or wheeled. People were honking for the seniors as they drove by, said Francie Haberman, who lives nearby.

Meanwhile, back at the hospital, two women were handing out roses to the staff as they came in or went out of the outpatient door, which is the only entry to the hospital that is open during the pandemic.

Hand-painted signs could be seen all over the visitor parking lot. One carload of ladies, part of them masked, got out of a large sedan with their signs. Rita Maes could be seen putting on her mask as she got out of her car.

Juanita Hinkhouse, wearing her well-made mask, gave a running description of the demonstration on her cell phone video. She and Dietrich were urging the cars passing by to honk their horns, and most of them did.

AVRMC CEO Lynn Crowell came out and thanked people toward the end of the shift change. Upon observing the pictures, one realizes he had been there all the time, standing over by the outpatient door. He wasn’t that hard to spot, a tall white-haired man in a red t-shirt and black shorts and white Nikes, with a black mask and sunglasses. It just wasn’t the attire in which one usually sees him.

