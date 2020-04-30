The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment on Thursday announced eight new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing Pueblo County’s total number of positive and probable cases to 144.

The eight new cases came from a batch of 157 COVID-19 tests, the results of which came back in on Thursday, according to the data provided by the health department.

There have been a total of 1,655 tests administered in Pueblo County to date.

Ten Pueblo County residents have died due to COVID-19, according to the health department.

Of the reported deaths, one person was over 90 years old; five have been 80 years of age or older; one was in the 70-79 age range; two were in the 60-69 range; and a person who was 59 years old died.

The first Pueblo County COVID-19 case was announced March 13, and the first death was reported on March 26.

Under Gov. Jared Polis’ revised Safer at Home order, personal service businesses such as salons and tattoo parlors will be able to reopen today provided they followi best practices when it comes to social distancing.

Also today, retail businesses may begin phasing in a public opening, again under the caveat that they implement best safety practices.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy