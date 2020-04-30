The measures are temporary until the oil and gas industry rebounds and drilling resumes.

More than 200 workers are facing temporary layoffs and many others are subject to furloughs at EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel Mill due to the economic downturn in the oil and gas industry.

While many residents are enjoying recent low gas prices, the impact on Pueblo workers is "painful," according to Chuck Perko, president of United Steel Workers Local 3267, who said 40 of the workers in his union are facing temporary layoffs.

"I have 165 total (workers) who will be laid off," said Eric Ludwig, president of the United Steel Workers Local 2102 union. "The only encouraging words from the company are the layoffs are temporary, so until oil rebounds, we are screwed."

Patrick Waldron, spokesman for EVRAZ confirmed more than 100 employees will be temporarily laid off once orders are completed in the next few weeks at the pipe mill. He also confirmed all salaried employees, including himself, will be required to take temporary furloughs of one week a month.

Waldron said the furloughs of supervisors will be staggered. Waldron said steel-making of rod and bar products continues in Pueblo.

"It is an extremely hard time right now and there is no way of telling how long this will be, but we are calling it temporary until a ramp up in the market changes the oil and gas industry. For the oil and gas industry this is unprecedented with the circumstances of the economic shock brought on by the coronavirus on top of the oil prices dropping," Waldron explained.

What makes the layoffs particularly difficult in Pueblo is "we were profitable in the first quarter, but now we are expected to take cuts," Perko said.

"Some of us are lucky. During a one-week furlough between Christmas and New Year’s, a lot of us applied for unemployment so at least we are in the system and it will be a lot faster getting help," Perko said.

Both Perko and Ludwig confirmed that their union contracts have a right of return clause, so "we will have positions for everyone to come back to when prices recover and they start drilling again," Perko explained.

Perko said the downturn in the oil and gas industry also is impacting railroads, which are "oil-centric." Railroads report their second-largest traffic is moving oil tanker cars, so railroad workers, too, will face reductions, he said.

If there is a silver lining to the layoffs, Perko, who has worked at the mill nine years, has found it.

"We are in a better position than we were five years ago. We have newer equipment and we’ll beat our competitors.

"We will be the first to get orders out when there are orders," Perko said.

