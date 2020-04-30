Pueblo West has been named the sixth most affordable Colorado city to live in according to a new study.

The study, conducted by SmartAsset, also lists Lamar as the number two most affordable community and La Junta ranked eighth in affordability among Colorado’s top-10 communities.

“The sixth annual study weighed factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance and home costs relative to the local median income. Places where home ownership costs were lowest relative to the median income in each location were considered the most affordable,” said Steve Sabato of SmartAsset.

The study included all Colorado cities with a population of 5,000 or greater.

“We then measured the total cost of owning a home (using the average home cost) in each city over a five-year period. That five-year cost was then measured as a proportion of median household income in each place to determine affordability,” according to the published study.

The most affordable places were those in which total housing costs were smallest compared to the median income in each area. Each city was then indexed on a scale from 0 to 100, with the most affordable location -- Federal Heights -- receiving a score of 100.

Pueblo West received a score of 40.56 while Lamar had 51.36 and La Junta had a score of 39.46.

In Pueblo West, factors that impacted the score were averages of closing costs ($2,250,) annual property tax ($1,428,) homeowner’s insurance ($836 a year,) annual mortgage payment ($10,310) and median income of $67,737 a year.

Being affordable is one Pueblo West’s strengths, said Nina Vetter, Pueblo West Metro District manager.

“Its affordable not just in tax rates, but also in home prices. Moving forward, we want to ensure our community remains affordable while still being able to provide the services our community demands and expects, making Pueblo West one of the best places to live,” Vetter said.

To see the complete study, log onto http://smartasset.com/mortgage/how-much-house-can-i-afford#Colorado.

