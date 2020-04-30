For the 30th year, San Isabel Electric awarded $33,000 in scholarship funding to 27 students in Southern Colorado.

The scholarships are part of San Isabel’s mission to serve the communities it provides service for.

“Investing in the future of our youth is also an investment of our communities,” said San Isabel Electric Communications Manager Paris Elliott. “Every year we encourage the kids to pursue their dreams and education but never forget about Southern Colorado and if the opportunity arises, come back and make a difference.”

The students’ parents or legal guardians must be cooperative members and 48 students applied for the funding. Scholarships were awarded based on decisions by the San Isabel Electric Board. Students wrote a 300-word essay which included a cover letter, resume and letters of recommendation.

“Each of San Isabel Electric’s seven board members anonymously scored each individual application based on the applicant’s resume, recommendation letters and the overall format; content; and grammar of their resume and essay,” Elliott said. “Scholarships are awarded to the top scoring students from each school in the service area. If some schools didn’t have two applicants, the extra scholarships are distributed among top-scoring students based on what high school they attend.”

Pueblo West High School’s Cenon Caramanzana earned the $5,000 Powered-Up Scholarship while West senior Colby Kleven earned the $3,000 Powered-Up Runner-Up Scholarship along with Rye’s Molly Wolyn.

Kleven also received a $1,000 scholarship along with Pueblo West’s Molly McGraw and Rye’s Rebekah Moats.

Rye’s Emily Peterson earned a $500 scholarship while classmate Abigail Bennett earned a $1,000 Vocational Scholarship.

Pueblo County’s Melina Faris earned a $1,000 At-Large award as did Goal Academy’s Emily Schmid.

Along with the San Isabel awards, many of the students who received scholarships are highly decorated.

“Although the applicants are not graded on their accomplishments, recipients typically ahve achieved accomplishments that have benefited our communities,” Elliott said. “Many are involved in FFA, 4H, National Honor Society and volunteering. We’ve even had a few Eagle Scouts.

“Our future is in good hands with these kids.”

Funds for the scholarships come from unclaimed capital credits,

San Isabel has awarded these scholarships since 1990.

Last year, 24 scholarships were awarded totalling $33,000. In 2018, 22 scholarships were awarded for a total of $33,000.

The co-op contributes the money to help better the communities it serves -- much like the students who earn the scholarships.

“We have this company slogan, ‘The most important part of San Isabel Electric is the people in it,’” Elliott said. “These scholarships are a reward for the students, but they’re also a reward to the teachers and counselors for their guidance and for the parents for their discipline.

“Their hard work and dedication to these youth has made a lasting impression on our commuity.”

2020 San Isabel Scholarship recipients:

$5,000 Powered-Up Scholarship recipient:

Cenon Caramanzana, Pueblo West High School

$3,000 Powered-up Runner-up Scholarship recipients:

Colby Kleven, Pueblo West High School

Molly Wolyn, Rye High School

Only students who have a GPA of at least 3.5 and a SAT score of 1200 or higher are eligible to compete for the Powered-Up Scholarship.

Honoring tradition, the school of the student receiving the $5,000 Powered-Up Scholarship, will also receive a $500 donation from the San Isabel Electric Board of Directors.

$1,000 San Isabel Electric Scholarship recipients:

Ingrid Hofmeister, Branson School

Nicholas Navarette, Hoehne High School

Tatum Rivera, Hoehne High School

Joshua Waller, Hoehne High School

Bryanna Ortiz, John Mall High School

Desirae Ortivez, La Veta Junior/Senior High School

Nya Sciacca, La Veta Junior/Senior High School

Andrew Lutz, Primero Junior/Senior High School

Colby Kleven, Pueblo West High School

Molly McGraw, Pueblo West High School

Rebekah Moats, Rye High School

Molly Wolyn, Rye High School

Antonio Arant, Trinidad High School

Ricardo Felthager, Trinidad High School

Julia Holden, Trinidad High School

$500 San Isabel Electric scholarship recipients:

Angalie Lujan, Hoehne High School

Kaiya Swenson, La Veta Junior/Senior High School

Anna Montalbano, La Veta Junior/Senior High School

Emily Peterson, Rye High School

$1,000 Vocational Scholarship recipients:

Samantha Coca, Aguilar High School

Jaycee LaGow, La Veta Junior/Senior High School

Abigail Bennett, Rye High School

$1,000 At-large Scholarship recipients:

Emily Schmid , Goal Academy High School

Melina Faris, Pueblo County High School

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14