Rawlings Foundation helps COVID-19 relief efforts

The Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation has announced a $20,000 donation to support COVID-19 relief efforts through the United Way of Pueblo County Emergency Response & Recovery Fund.

Funds will be used to benefit critical needs in the Foundation’s 18 county service area.

"On behalf of the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation board of directors, we are pleased to provide this gift to United Way of Pueblo County to help our friends, family and neighbors throughout our 18 county service area", said Rawlings Foundation Executive Director Andrea Aragon. "Our board recognizes that the needs are great throughout Southern Colorado, and financial resources are limited. We hope to lighten the burden in a small way for those in need during this unprecedented time.

"We encourage nonprofits in our 18 county area to see if they meet the criteria for funding and if so, to apply."

The contribution increases the fund’s total to nearly $170,000. One-hundred percent of donations received through the fund will directly support local Emergency Response and Recovery efforts thanks to a gift from El Pomar Foundation.