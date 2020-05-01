To this point, COVID-19 patients have not overwhelmed Pueblo’s hospitals, according to Randy Evetts, the health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

"Our hospital volume is fairly consistent but not overwhelming," Evetts said Friday during a town hall held by Mayor Nick Gradisar, noting that patients are transferring in and out in fairly equal numbers. "We have a number of ventilators not being used currently, so that’s really good news. At this point, we feel like we’ve done a great job of keeping this under check and our hospitals are reporting that they have the capacity.

"Don’t mistake that those healthcare workers aren’t working extremely hard and it’s extremely long shifts and stressful, but overall, the hospitals feel like they can manage the volume."

On the day some businesses were allowed to reopen under Gov. Jared Polis’ revised Safer at Home order, Evetts thanked Puebloans for doing their part under the previous and more strict stay-at-home order.

"I know it’s hard and it’s the unknown and not having our normal routine is difficult, so I appreciate that and understand that as a citizen of this community," Evetts said. "On the other hand, I recognize that our community is doing a fantastic job responding to this and I want to thank them. If we continue to do what we’re doing, we’re going to get through it and do well."

Evetts said the recent ability to do more widespread testing in Pueblo has been critical to understanding what the situation is here with COVID-19.

Last week, Pueblo County opened a free drive-thru testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds through May 30 to anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, and no order from a phsyician is required.

Up to 250 people per day can be tested at the site, and though that number hasn’t been reached on any single day, there have been 786 tests done at the site since it opened through Friday morning.

That figure represents almost half of the total testing that’s been done in Pueblo since the onset of COVID-19 in early March.

Evetts said that testing has resulted in days where just one person tests positive, and other days where six, seven, or eight come back positive.

"This testing is critical for us in making policy decisions," Evetts said. "All of the tests inform how fast we can move forward with continuing to open up the community."

Evetts also said Pueblo is looking into getting antibody testing that checks blood by looking for antibodies, which could show if someone had a previous infection with COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control has reported that some 25% of people who contract the coronavirus are asymptomatic.

"Typically, when you get a virus, you build antibodies to a virus so you don’t get it again," Evetts said. "What we don’t know about this virus is if it will be like the flu where you have immunity but it’s short-term like a year, or if you have immunity for life.

"It does help us to know if you have antibodies. It tells us you have been exposed in the recent past and at least for the short-term you have immunity so you can return to work and continue doing those things. That’s current scientific research and belief."

Evetts said over the next month to six weeks the health department will be looking at how to implement antibody testing in the community, and that the focus is on finding the most effective test as there is a slew of them on the market currently and some with issues such as testing for every type of coronavirus instead of solely COVID-19.

Evetts was asked during the town hall why the health department does not report on the number of individuals who recover from COVID-19.

He said it’s a difficult thing for the department to track with its personnel capacity, as focus is placed on contact tracing and investigation of active cases, but that people are recovering and getting back to their lives. It was reported Thursday night that more than 1 million people have recovered from COVID-19 globally.

"The first case we had at the beginning of March, we know that individual has gone back to work," Evetts said. "We know there have been many of those that have gone back. People are recovering and getting back to their lives."

Finally, as Pueblo and the state enter the Safer at Home phase, Evetts and Gradisar continued to emphasize the importance of individuals wearing a cloth face mask out in public, especially when going to businesses, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"It’s our duty to take care of each other and by wearing a mask we are helping those people who are trying to help us," Evetts said. "Wearing a mask is really important for us as we move forward. We don’t want to go backward."

