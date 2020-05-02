At 6 years old, Kennadi Garcia sees how complicated and uncertain the coronavirus pandemic is.

People are asked to stay home and most businesses have been shut down for more than a month. Grief is high across the world.

In an effort to spread joy to Pueblo, family and friends, Kennadi made flower seed packets with poems attached.

“During this tough time, it feels good to make other people happy,” Kennadi said Thursday. "Everyone loves getting flowers and they can plant their happiness.“

Her mother, Kendra Cude, drove her around their neighborhood and throughout Pueblo to do this.

They had no contact with anyone and they wore masks and gloves to deliver the kindness in mailboxes.

“Kennadi was a part of the adopt-a-kindergartner page on Facebook. She got adopted and she was so excited and so happy,“ Cude said.

“She wanted to give back to other people who weren’t just graduating. So she decided to do this.”

Kennadi was adopted to celebrate her kindergarten graduation from Villa Bella.

Since all graduations have been canceled, people are able to adopt preschoolers, kindergartners, fifth graders, eighth graders and high school graduates on Facebook.

Cude said her daughter’s adopters were more than generous. And at that point, Kennadi wanted others to feel grateful and happy during this time.

The mother and daughter, who was wearing a bright neon yellow shirt, spent all day last Tuesday delivering packets to family and random people around town.

“She was very excited. We went all over. And if we had more, I am sure she would put them in every single mailbox,” Cude said.

“She said she hoped the flowers would make people happy. She called it ’Happy Day.’ She wanted to spread happiness.”

The mother and daughter also made a Facebook page of their own called Pueblo Acts of Kindness.

“She wanted to make her own Facebook page for the project,” Cude said.

One poem included with the seed packets read: “Scatter seeds of happiness everywhere you go whether with a stranger or someone that you know and life will be quite cheery. I think you’ll find this true, that the joy of blessing others will be joy enough for you. A flower touches everyone’s heart. Love Kennadi.”

Another poem read: “Today’s a good day to have a great day to smile more and worry less. Love Kennadi.”

After they finished the deliveries, Kennadi and her mother started planning another delivery day, this time in another part of town.

“She is really excited to help make people feel better during this time,” Cude said.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517