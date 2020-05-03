All good things come to an end, someday, but so do all bad things. We are stressed because we feel unable to do as we please, go where we wish, check out that new furniture or go to gatherings with our friends and our churches.

But have you noticed you are fixing up your house and getting the yard ready for summer? It’s hard to ignore things when you see them every day. Working from home means you want to fix it up.

A friend asked me to write something to the people of La Junta as I will no longer be writing for the newspaper. I have enjoyed this job more than any other job in my life, though teaching school was quite a trip. I taught special education with the able assistance of my friend, Lucy Archuleta. One day we had to shred all the files of the children who no longer needed special services as they went on to middle school. “Lucy, we are sitting here shredding our success stories,” I said. It is true. One of them is sitting on the city council now.

Ernie Orahood, a principal and a man of great character, once said to me, “When God shuts a door, he opens a window.” I believe that is true, and words to live by.

The La Junta Tribune-Democrat has been in business since the 19th century. Al Burtis bought the first offset press in the area and printed the neighboring newspapers. It was a sad day for old-timers when the press shut down. Times change but you miss the press guys. You don’t miss the breakdowns due to parts wearing out and realizing the only reason they could be replaced was that a small newspaper in New York State was closing down its press.

Here’s hoping the tradition can be continued. We live in a different atmosphere today, but we still need news that has been vetted. That’s a new word, but it has the same meaning as the New York Times slogan, “all the news that’s fit to print.” You don’t print things that don’t come from a reliable source.