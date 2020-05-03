DENVER -- A man who admitted stealing from Post Office boxes in Swink was sentenced Wednesday to the amount of time he has been in custody awaiting the outcome of charges against him for the crime.

The sentence was imposed on Pedro Gilberto Ramos-Arana by Senior Judge Robert E. Blackburn of the U.S. District Court for Colorado, in Denver.

Court records show Ramos-Arana, 28, has been in federal custody in the case since Dec. 18.

He and co-defendant Lacy Caroline Williams-Abert were accused of stealing mail and packages on several occasions in 2017 at the Swink Post Office.

An investigator of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the thefts. The defendants are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado.

When Williams-Abert appeared in court in January, she was released on a bond to return home to Rocky Ford. Her attorney has been granted more time to prepare a defense for her.

Ramos-Arana pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring with Williams-Abert to steal from the Post Office boxes. Prosecutor Rajiv Mohan dropped three counts of mail theft.

The prosecutor and Ramos-Arana agreed that the value of what he stole was $607, which he is required to repay to seven persons whose mail was stolen.

The judge accepted the joint recommendation of the prosecutor and the defense attorney to impose a sentence of "time served."

Ramos-Arana is in custody for a state crime and was serving time in a community corrections facility in Lamar when he was taken into federal custody. The federal court documents do not specify what state crime he was involved in.