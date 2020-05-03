Two new positive Otero County COVID-19 cases have been found using the rapid test.
Hello to all. Using our newly acquired rapid testing equipment, today we have found two positive COVID-19 cases in Otero County.
Out of respect for patient privacy, we will only release the following information (No other information will be released at this time):
ü Patient #1
o is a resident of Otero County.
o was placed in isolation after receiving the positive test result.
o close contacts have been placed in quarantine.
o age: 20s
o is recovering.
ü Patient #2
o is a resident of Otero County.
o was placed in isolation after receiving the positive test result.
o close contacts have been placed in quarantine.
o age: 40s
o is recovering.
There is a very strong connection between both of these cases, and we strongly suspect that the first case to develop COVID-19 contracted it outside of the county and transmitted it to the other patient.
Crowley/Otero case numbers updates: Our current COVID-19 laboratory-confirmed case counts for Crowley and Otero Counties are as follows (as of the time of this writing Monday, 4/29/2020):
ü 2-Crowley County case (1-deceased)
ü 10-Otero County cases (1-deceased)
ü TOTAL Crowley/Otero Cases: 12
State of Colorado (Note: this summary only includes data through 4 pm 4/27/2020 and does not reflect cases since then)
ü 14,316 cases
ü 2,571 hospitalized view hospital data (view hospital data: https://covid19.colorado.gov/hospital-data)
ü 56 counties (view incidence and epidemic curve data: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/incidence-epidemic-curve)
ü 67,094 people tested
ü 736 deaths (view surveillance data: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/surveillance-data)
ü 149 outbreaks (view outbreak data: https://covid19.colorado.gov/outbreak-data)
ü Thanks Dr. Monaghan, of the state health department, for keeping us informed!
What can you do RIGHT NOW?
ü Read, understand, and comply with public health orders! Public health orders can be found here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-in-colorado/public-health-executive-orders-resource
ü Stay home if you are sick and, if needed, call your medical provider.
ü Wear an appropriate mask if you must go out for an essential activity.
ü If you are in a high risk group, take extra precautions.
ü Cover your cough and/or sneeze.
ü Keep your fingers and hands away from your face.
ü Wash your hands a lot.
ü Stay informed by trusted and reliable sources. Be careful about believing what you read on social media sites. Trusted sources/websites:
o OCHD: https://www.oterogov.com
o Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov
o CO State Health Department: https://www.colorado.gov/cdphe
ü Do these things so you will be prepared, and not scared.
ü And remember, “This too shall pass.”
