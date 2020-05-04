In a letter dated April 30, Rail Passengers Association President Jim Mathews said, “Amtrak Guest Rewards points benefit will temporarily be suspended. We know this is a popular benefit, but we have to purchase these points, so it’s not a benefit we can responsibly continue to provide while revenues are down.”

Mathews also said the employees of the Association are working from home, memberships are down, and contributions are down. The production and mailing of the printed version of Passengers Voice newsletter will temporarily cease. Passengers Voice newsletter will still be available online and as a downloadable PDF, in both present and past editions.

The Association remains active, assuring that the CARES Act included funding for passenger rail - $1 billion for Amtrak and $16 billion for urban transit systems, with another $4 billion dedicated to rural transit, according to Mathews. The Association conducted a Virtual Day on the Hill on March 31, connecting with 132 House offices and 53 Senate offices. Members of Congress asked for the Association’s help in identifying top priorities in rail transit.

Mathews testified before the Federal Railroad Administration to share the Association’s thoughts on the Metrics and Minimum Standards for Intercity rail transit.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com