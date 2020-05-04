CORTEZ – Two of Colorado’s Scenic & Historic Byways are being recognized for enhancing preservation and communications, along with boosting tourism and economic development.

The National Scenic Byway Foundation presented the Trail of the Ancients Scenic & Historic Byway* in southwestern Colorado with this year’s Public-Private Partnership Award for the new McElmo Creek Flume Interpretive Stop along U.S. 160 near Cortez.

“Making this interpretive stop a reality could not have been accomplished without the tremendous support the Byway received from all the entities that were involved in this partnership,” said CDOT’s Scenic & Historic Byways Program Manager Lenore Bates. “And the timing worked out to be a win-win since the flume restoration and overlook construction occurred at the same time.”

The McElmo Creek Flume is the only surviving flume of the original 104 built in the 1890s as part of the Montezuma Valley Irrigation System. It continued functioning until 1992 when McPhee Reservoir began serving the area. However, the flume required preservation work before it could be properly exhibited as a water conduit. More information is at www.codot.gov/travel/scenic-byways/southwest/trail-ancients.

In southern Colorado, the Highway of Legends Scenic Byway** between Trinidad and Walsenburg received an honorable mention from the Foundation in the Marketing and Communications category for Best Use of Technology. The TravelStorysGPS is a self-guided, audio tour app that allows travelers to hear local experts tell the story of how the igneous rock formations were created more than 25 million years ago, along with information about the byway’s history, wildlife, culture, and legends. More information is at: www.codot.gov/travel/scenic-byways/southeast/highway-legends.