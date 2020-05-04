When the news was reported that the high school track and field season had been cancelled, Fowler High School senior Orin Carnes was thinking about his teammates.

"Honestly, I went out to the seniors with my thoughts," Carnes said. "Because this was our last we were going to do this. I felt bad for myself, but I felt bad for everyone else. Because in the end, I had already had done something, but there were so many people who could have done something this year."

The cancellation of the season meant that Carnes would not be able to defend his state championship in the 110-meter high hurdles.

"I was actually pretty nervous for it," Carnes said. "But I was really excited to come back and accept the challenge and see if anybody was going to challenge me."

In addition to the 110 hurdles, Carnes was also looking to take home the state championship in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. He placed high at state in that event last year.

"That was the goal more than defending the 110s," Carnes said.

Carnes was a three-sport athlete at Fowler as he also participated in football and wrestling.

"I wouldn't call myself stellar, but I feel I did decently well with the teams," Carnes said.

The Grizzly football team had its best season in several years in the fall. It won its first 12 games and advanced to the eight-man state championship game.

"This was the hardest-working team that I've ever seen in my football career," Carnes said. "We were really well knit together. Honestly, I didn't know if we were to make it that far, but I knew we were going to do something more than we had did before."

In wrestling, Carnes qualified for the state tournament his junior and senior years.

"I was kind of looking forward to doing better than I had last year and the years prior," Carnes said. "But it just wasn't in the cards to place any higher than I had prior."

This will be the end of Carnes' athletic career as he has decided to join the military rather than attend college.

"I've enlisted in the Navy with the nuclear propulsion program," Carnes said.

With Fowler returning many players in each of his three sports, Carnes is confident that the Grizzlies will remain competitive.

"I'm sure that if people stepped up like everybody did last year, then I think they can accomplish the same things," Carnes said. "Or even more, as far as I'm concerned. Just takes that little bit of extra effort, that teamwork, that hustle."

