This spring, Central High School’s Mollie Schloss found herself in the enviable position of having to choose between two highly competitive scholarships, the Boettcher and Hurliman.

As the Boettcher Scholarship would have required Schloss to attend an in-state college, she accepted the Hurliman endowment in order to attend school in Louisiana, the state of her childhood dreams.

"I actually turned in my letter of declination to The Boettcher Foundation before I had heard from The Hurliman Foundation," she explained. "Growing up, I had always been extremely determined to graduate from college debt free. So when I had heard from The Boettcher Foundation, I was honored but conflicted.

"Even though I wanted nothing more than to receive a full ride education, my heart was simply not in Colorado."

The decision to forego the opportunity for a tuition free college education elicited "shock from my peers and community members," Schloss said.

"I turned down the Boettcher to take a leap of faith and follow my dream, and I was confident in my decision."

A few days after she turned down the Boettcher, Schloss found a welcome announcement in the mailbox.

"It was a letter from The Hurliman Foundation saying that I had been awarded the full scholarship: meaning I would receive $25,000 a year renewable for four years at any university of my choice," she said.

"I was ecstatic to know that I had finally achieved my dream of being able to attend the college of my dreams and being able to graduate with no debt. It’s my dream scholarship."

For Schloss, the overwhelming allure of Louisiana began with a few mementos.

"After years of my parents traveling to Louisiana and bringing my sister and I souvenirs, I grew extremely eager to travel there," Schloss said. "When I was in middle school, my family and I flew to Louisiana, and since that trip, my heart has never returned home to Colorado."

At the tender age of 11, Schloss made up her mind to attend college in the Southern state known for its jazz, crawfish and rich history.

"I was so determined that I purchased 3 gallons of purple, green, and yellow paint for my bedroom: because I could not wait another minute to live in Louisiana," she said.

In the summer of 2019, Schloss toured four Louisiana colleges: The University of New Orleans, Tulane University, Loyola University and Louisiana State University.

"LSU felt like home," she explained. "This was the first university where the portfolio I had prepared was taken seriously and where my SAT score did not deter the faculty from considering me for scholarships. I was treated like family from the moment I stepped onto campus and I knew from that moment on, LSU is where I wanted to be."

At the college whose esteemed alumni include Shaquille O’Neal, James Carville and Hubert Humphrey, Schloss plans to major in English with a concentration in literature.

"I will complete this course of study within a program called the 3+3 Program," she explained. "This will allow me to graduate with my bachelor’s degree and my law degree in only six years, which is a fantastic opportunity for me."

Although Schloss is officially an LSU Tiger, she will forever be a Central Wildcat.

"My four years at Central afforded me the opportunity to achieve many notable accomplishments," Schloss explained. "I have been the president of four clubs and organizations and served as an editor-in-chief for the annual staff for three years. I was a varsity swimmer for four years and served as a captain my senior year."

As a Wildcat, Schloss twice captured first place in the Southern Colorado Regional Science Fair and advanced to the Colorado State Science and Engineering Fair. She is a two-time winner in the Pueblo School District 60 Superintendent’s Writing Awards competition.

In addition to being selected as a delegate for the American Legion Auxiliary Colorado Girls State, Schloss received a Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award.

"Most importantly to me, I founded a sanctioned club at Central called Branch Out: its focus being peer inclusivity and support for positive mental health," Schloss said. "I consider this to be my biggest accomplishment because I had the opportunity to support my peers, volunteer in my community, and bring smiles to faces."

Volunteer work and community involvement, Schloss added, are a foundation for sound mental health.

"The reason I emphasize volunteer work is because I firmly believe that those who struggle with their mental health can greatly benefit from community work," she explained. "It gives them a sense of purpose and overall, acts as a means of catharsis for everyone involved."

Through Branch Out, Schloss and club members have been involved with food distribution at Pueblo Care and Share, an anti-bullying seminar for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County, and clothing drives and distribution through St. Joseph Church and the Pueblo Rescue Mission.

"At Central, I also had the opportunity to volunteer with Tom and Louie’s Cupboard, Rake Up Pueblo, The Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk and with Junior Achievement," she said. "Outside of school, I volunteer at St. Joseph Catholic Parish and serve as a leader in our youth group."

As a Wildcat, Schloss said he learned that kindness is always rewarded.

"After years of simply trying my best to help my school and peers, I was shocked to find out that I was nominated to be on homecoming court. I was surprised, because I was completely unaware that my peers had noticed my involvement and my effort to help those surrounding me," she explained.

"I was even more caught off guard when I was crowned the homecoming queen. I never, in my wildest dreams, could have imagined my peers thinking that highly of me and for simply being kind to those around me, I was rewarded with an astonishing memory that I will never forget."

In the end, Schloss believes her authenticity stood out to the selection committee of both scholarship funds.

"I pride myself on being genuine and never altering my ideologies and morals to appease others," she said.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia