Gaylord Norman Sallee, 70, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born on Oct. 20, 1949, in Lamar to Norman and Elizabeth “Libby” Mabel (Tyner) Sallee. He was a longtime resident of La Junta but had been residing in Fowler.

After graduating from La Junta High School, Gaylord served briefly in the Army before returning to the Arkansas Valley where he spent his life processing cattle and working with horses. He was a skilled horseman and a true, loyal soul to those he befriended. He loved horses and rodeo and looked forward to The La Junta Kids’ Rodeo and Arkansas Valley Fair horse races each year.

He is survived by his sisters, Roxanne (Lonnie) Davis of Las Animas, Colo., and Rhonda (Bill) Allen of Lubbock, Texas; son, Ryon (Dorothy) Sallee of Fowler, Colo.; daughter, Brandy (Mike) Geiger of Roggen, Colo.; five grandchildren, Shiann (Alan) Garrett of Fowler; Cade (Kacie) Sallee of Fowler; Jaclyn (Luke) Sharon of Ordway, Colo.; Rylee Sallee of Fowler; Jordan Geiger of Roggen; three great-grandchildren, Joesy and Houston Garrett, Everett Sharon; two nieces, Jamie (Mark) Schweer of Garden City, Kan., and Kelly (Mark) McGuire of Canyon, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; his nephew, Dallas Davis and his niece, Stacy (Davis) Miller.

Gaylord will be put to rest at a graveside service on Saturday, May 9, 2020, 10 a.m. at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colo., with Pastor Gail Allen of the Valley Cowboy Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to The La Junta Kids’ Rodeo or The Arkansas Valley Fair horse races.

Online condolences may be made at www.peacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.