“I love neuroscience and mathematics, so I would really love to do research on how those two topics are connected,” noted Centennial High School Senior Maya Maes-Johnson. “I also want to continue helping with education, so my long-term goal is to eventually help develop new kinds of computer science and math curriculum in the state of Colorado.”

And thanks to a Hurliman Scholarship good for up to $25,000 a year for four years, Maes-Johnson will pursue those dreams by studying applied mathematics with a minor in biology at Colorado School of Mines.

“I think my pride for the community carried me through the scholarship process,” Maes-Johnson said. “I’ve grown up in Pueblo and like many students, there have been times that I’ve felt ashamed of where I come from because of an irrational judgment of Pueblo from the rest of the state.

“But through different community service projects such as the 2019 bond, (Pueblo School District 60 bond issue campaign) I’ve grown to be really confident in Pueblo. There is so much greatness that comes out of our community and I am excited to share that whenever I can.”

As a Bulldog, Maes-Johnson excelled in a number of arenas, with speech and debate, and drama club, at the top of the list.

"In public forum debating, my partner Justin and I put in a lot of effort into preparing for debate meets,“ she explained. ”We were able to qualify for state this year, and even though we don’t get to go, I feel like the skills I’ve gotten out of debate are priceless.

"The same goes for Drama Club. I’ve loved playing different characters, and playing ’Erma' in our production of ’Anything Goes’ last year will always be a favorite memory of mine. Even though our spring musical was canceled due to COVID-19, the people I’ve met through the program and the experiences I’ve had performing will always be important to me.“

As a vocal part of the effort that led to the passage of a $218 million bond project that will see new schools built to replace Centennial and East, Maes-Johnson termed her involvement a “transformative experience.”

“My biggest community involvement and volunteer work was through the stakeholder and bond process for building the new high schools,” she said. “Through that, I was able to meet so many people from across the community. It was really stressful at times, but I really learned that no matter what people’s opinions were on the issues at hand, we all wanted what was best for Pueblo students.

"It opened my eyes to an entirely new definition of what community is and the power that it has.“

With a laugh, Maes-Johnson said her high school years taught her “how to become really good at procrastinating. But really, high school has taught me a lot about what I value. I think I’ve spent most of my time in school worrying about what grades I get and what classes would make me look good on my transcript. And while I think it is important to take challenging classes, I think I’ve learned that it’s OK to spend some time working on things that you find personally important or valuable.

“I also think high school has made me respect what teachers do so much more. I definitely wouldn’t have gotten the Hurliman if it wasn’t for the countless mentors I’ve had throughout my high school experience.”

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia