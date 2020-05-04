Although they are a long way from home and their families, in the heat of a battle unlike any other, they are not forgotten.

Thanks to a big-hearted woman who never forgot Pueblo.

In late April, more than 30 caregivers from Colorado-based Centura Health facilities arrived on the East Coast to serve on the frontlines of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Through a partnership between the Catholic Healthcare Partnership of New Jersey and Centura Health Colorado, the health care professionals — including emergency room registered nurse Mara Gavit-Doyle of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center — responded to an urgent call for assistance at three hospitals in New Jersey, which has been especially hard hit by the pandemic.

"I feel like it's something I always wanted to do as a nurse. You know, specifically during the most vulnerable times," Gavit-Doyle said before departing for New Jersey.

As Gavit-Doyle and the Colorado team assisted their overworked New Jersey colleagues in the trio of hospitals, they found a supportive ally in Mindy (Stein) Carton, a Pueblo native with a special tie to St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center.

Namely, being born there in 1969 to the late Sandy Stein and Marvin Stein, who still calls Pueblo home.

Carton, a resident of Scotch Plains, N.J., said that once she learned that caregivers from Colorado had volunteered to serve in her adopted home state, she wanted to personally express gratitude for the act of generosity and compassion.

“Basically, they volunteered in the eye of a storm and agreed to run into a burning building,” said Carton.

Knowing only that the team was from her home state, Carton soon learned that not only does one of the nurses hail from Pueblo, she is a valued staff member at the hospital with a special place in Carton’s heart.

“I knew the name ’Centura Health’ sounded familiar, but I had no idea there would be a nurse from St. Mary-Corwin,” she said.

Together with her children — twins Holden and Harper, 9, and daughter Emerson, 12 — Carton prepared “thank you” notes, a 6-foot banner and baskets of baked goods in anticipation of a brief, and socially distant aware, hotel meeting with Gavit-Doyle and her equally hardworking Colorado cohorts.

“The nurses were overwhelmed by the gesture,” Carton said. “They didn’t come here for accolades: they came because it’s their calling, and we wanted them to know we appreciate it.

“Of course, I wanted to give them all a big hug, but with social distancing rules, we instead thanked them profusely with tears in our eyes.”

Carton said the experience proved equally rewarding for her children, who learned a real life lesson on the importance of service to others.

“The fact that these caregivers put themselves in harm’s way to help others made such an impression on the kids,” Carton said. “They told me, ’It’s so nice they left their families to come take care of us.’”

Carton said she learned the value of gratitude from her parents.

“It's our nature to thank people and show appreciation for what they’re doing,” she said.

“If you knew Mindy’s mother, then you know why,” Marv Stein said of his daughter’s thoughtfulness.

With 124,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 7,740 deaths, New Jersey continues to be ravaged by the virus.

“A lot of people here are putting their own families at risk for the sake of the cause,” Carton said. “Our hospitals are completely overrun and the medical staff is exhausted.”

With lockdown and stay-at-home orders in place, Carton said all businesses, with the exception of essential services, remain closed.

“We’re not even close to opening up like you are in Pueblo,” she said.

Mike Cafasso, CEO of St. Mary-Corwin, was pleased by the cross-country connection uncovered by Carton.

"It’s really a small world,“ he said. ”In New Jersey, you have someone who was born at St. Mary-Corwin helping out caregivers from Colorado, one of whom happens to be a nurse working at our hospital.“

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia

The Carton children, left to right, Harper, Emerson and Holden, making “thank you” notes and a banner for Colorado nurses. [COURTESY PHOTO]