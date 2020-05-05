Gladys Marilin “Gigi” Givan passed away March 29, 2020, at the Englewood Post Acute Rehab Center and Hospice due to cancer.

Gigi was born Sept. 17, 1954, in La Junta, Colo., to John M. and Liane M. Givan. She attended Catholic schools and graduated in the top ten of her class from La Junta High School. Gigi enjoyed competing in 4 – H Home Economics projects and was an annual competitor in the Kids Rodeo. She graduated from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, with a degree in Home Economics and then taught at La Junta High School. Later she received her Master’s degree in counseling and worked at a variety of schools in eastern Colorado through BOCES as well as in La Junta and Cheraw.

Gigi had a change of career after attaining her CNA certificate and she worked for several individuals as a home health care provider. She enjoyed traveling and spent considerable time visiting and locating distant relatives through her genealogical research. She enjoyed putting on big dinners for brandings held at the ranch in Arlington and for large family gatherings.

In her later years Gigi lived in Limon working as a home health care provider for more than thirteen years before moving to Canon City over four years ago. She regularly attended St. Michael’s in Canon City and enjoyed the various church activities.

She is survived by her siblings: John D. Givan, Thomas “Joe” Givan, Frank Givan, and Mary “Betty” Rae, and companion Ed Vermillion.

A Mass of Resurrection and interment of her ashes will be held at a later date due to the Covid crises.