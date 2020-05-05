Contributed by Alfie Lotrich, Superintendent/Elementary Principal

The end of the 2019-20 school year brought disruptions and challenges that no one could have predicted. Our graduating seniors have weathered the storm and completed their course of study at Fowler High School!

We are facing the reality that our traditional graduation ceremony with family, friends, and community is not realistic in a timely fashion. Over the past several weeks, we conducted multiple meetings and discussions with our Seniors, the Otero County Health Department, and the School Board. Based on these conversations, we decided to produce an ‘Enhanced Senior Video’ as a substitute for our traditional graduation ceremony.

Considerations:

· Governor’s Safer at Home order – social distancing, restrictions on large gatherings, etc.

· OCHD guidance – avoid creating social gatherings or unnecessary driving, etc.

· Preferences of our Senior Class, within the restrictions and guidance provided, timeliness, inclusion/exclusion of guests, etc.

Video Details:

· The video will be released at 7:00pm on Thursday, May 14 on our website at www.fowler.k12.co.us.

· The video will include components of a traditional ceremony mixed with each graduate’s creativity and individuality.

· Valedictorian and Salutatorian speeches will be included.

· Graduates will be introduced by and receive their diplomas from the family member(s) of their choosing.

Our seniors have shown tremendous maturity, responsibility, empathy, and grit throughout this process! The members of the Fowler High School Class of 2020 have tremendous futures ahead of them!