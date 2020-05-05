Thursday the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced there were 38,384 initial regular unemployment claims filed the week ending April 25. This is compared to 67,334 the week prior (week ending April 18). In addition, there were 40,906 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial unemployment claims (gig worker, self-employed) filed April 20 - 25. Over the past five weeks a total of 317,583 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed and a grand total of 358,489 claims including federal PUA benefits.*

CDLE also began paying Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) over the last week. PUC provides an additional $600/week of unemployment to every eligible claimant (regular UI and PUA). PUC is added to the claimants benefit amount and paid with their regular benefits after their weekly certification. Claimants do not need to take action to receive their additional benefit amount.

Other program updates:

• Paid more than 75% of all unemployment claims filed since March 15th.

• Held two Virtual Town Halls April 20th with more than 20,000 participants

• Added an additional call center to respond to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claim questions

• Added an online callback form for help with initial claim filing

Claims by industry and benefits paid

Top 5 industries with highest claims:**

Accommodation and Food Services: 8,174

Retail Trade: 7,220

Healthcare and Social Service: 5,527

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 2,670

Other Services:*** 2,367



Benefits paid: Regular UI

Week ending April 25: $86.1 Million

Week ending April 18: $74.1 Million

Week ending April 11: $62.0 Million

Week ending April 4: $29.8 Million

Average 2020 weekly benefits paid for weeks prior: $8.7 Million



Benefits paid for week ending April 25:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

(gig workers/self employed) $28.7 Million



Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

($600/wk - paid on all regular UI and PUA) $247.4 Million



Recession comparison of regular UI benefits paid:

During the height of the Great Recession (2009-10), $19 million in regular UI benefits were paid out on an average weekly basis. $102.8 million in benefits were paid out in May 2009, the highest monthly total on record.



* Initial claims are those claims filed to establish benefit eligibility. Initial claims are considered a reliable leading indicator of economic activity. All applications filed are those applications for benefits filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and may not have been through various eligibility determination e.g. wage verification, etc.



** Most recent industry-level claims data is for the week ending April 11th.



*** Other services include personal services like nail and beauty salons, barbers, etc.





