Pueblo West schools likely will feel the impact as Pueblo School District 70 prepares to make about $7 million in budget cuts for the coming school year.

The district is expecting state funding reductions spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials are looking to cut the budget by 10-percent to meet projected funding decreases which could range between five and 20 percent next year.

Superintendent Ed Smith outlined the situation in a recent letter to staff and parents.

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a significant negative economic impact across Colorado as residents limit spending and tax collections plummet. As a result, state funded institutions are preparing for deep cuts to budgets as they move forward with planning for the next fiscal year and that could mean a revenue loss of anywhere from $3.5 million to $8 million in District 70.

“The district is modeling its budget with a 10-percent reduction based on the best information we have,” Smith said. “Our first step is to move our available central office administrative staff to current open positions in an effort to start saving as much money as possible.”

For the next budget year, the district will make some difficult choices to bring expenditures in line with the lower revenue reality. The district will still face significant reductions even if it were to get federal funding to offset cuts.

The district also is attempting to find funding to equip elementary and middle school students with laptops or tablets for remote learning use.

District administrators and school principals are working to decrease expenses through many possible scenarios for the coming year, with the first step being a pause in new hiring for most positions currently posted on the district’s employment page. District departments will also look at reducing supplies, forgoing travel and eliminating non-essential professional development training.

“It’s a one-two gut punch right now,” Smith said. “Districts are being told to prepare for extensive state budget decreases and we are also told to have plans in place to continue remote learning in the fall should schools remain closed.

“Regardless of when we open – whether that be August or later - we will have even more students returning to us next year with greater needs, magnified by one of the most life-changing events in our history. We will do our very best to protect services and programs that are vital to our students' success,” Smith said.

How deep the cuts go will be determined by the state budget, which is expected to be set by the state legislature and approved by Gov. Jared Polis by the end of May. The District 70 Board of Education plans to approve its final budget by the end of June.

“All of these options will cause some level of disruption and inflict severe financial pain. But at some point, these cut-backs become destructive and will limit our ability to serve our community,” Smith explained.

“We will continue to fight for the well-being of the district's students as well as District 70’s future stability. We have worked through tough times before and we will get through this by working together,” he said.

