A Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputy who battled through COVID-19 had a dry cough that was so bad at times he almost passed out.

"I had a fever, loss of appetite, no energy and a dry cough - a really bad cough - that was so bad I almost passed out," said Master Deputy Daniel Wells. "I started getting symptoms April 5 and I tested positive April 10 - my wife tested positive a couple days before that."

Wells and his wife quarantined together. Her symptoms were different - she had chills and body aches that he didn’t have and she escaped the bad cough.

Now recovered, the 31-year veteran of the sheriff’s department returned to work Friday. On Wednesday he shared his story with the media in hopes of helping others realize just how insidious the novel coronavirus can be.

"This was different than anything I’ve ever had. It was stronger than the flu or a common cold," he said.

Wells, who had not traveled extensively, is not sure if he was exposed to the virus at work while training with another deputy or "somewhere else." He said he was always washing his hands and using hand sanitizer but "still got it."

"Everyone is worried about the elderly, but now we are looking at younger people getting it, too. Hey, you can get it and you never know when you can get it," he explained.

"Be cautious and maintain distance," he said.

Wells is surprised when he sees full families shopping together in a local store.

"Instead of one person getting the stuff they need you see mom, dad, the kids - even babies - and they are not wearing masks. A mask is better than nothing," Wells said.

During quarantine Wells said he had "no energy to do anything." The highlight of the day was walking out to get the mail and sitting in the sun for a bit.

Now that he’s on the other side, he wants to help others who may face the battle in the future.

"We are going to do antibody testing and hopefully get the plasma going to help with others who’ve got it," he explained.

By the end of May, they will be able to get the ball rolling on that in Colorado Springs.

"We are trying to make a positive by giving back," he said.

