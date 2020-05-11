Five of Pueblo County’s 12 reported COVID-19 deaths have been linked to an outbreak at one assisted living facility in Pueblo, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which has tracked outbreaks at facilities since the pandemic began.

The outbreak at the facility, Brookdale El Camino, has seen 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases among its residents and one probable case, as well as nine staff members who tested positive for the virus and seven staff members with probable cases not confirmed by a test.

The five deaths linked to the Brookdale outbreak have been of residents.

Several residents at Brookdale have recovered and some are in the hospital, according to Heather Hunter, the public relations project manager at Brookdale.

“We grieve the ones that we have lost as our residents are an integral part of our community,” Hunter said.

COVID-19 outbreaks and resulting deaths at nursing homes have been a major problem across the state and country.

According to a report by the New York Times, one-third of all U.S. coronavirus deaths are nursing home residents or workers.

At least 28,100 residents and workers have died from the coronavirus at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for older adults in the country, according to the Times. The virus so far has infected more than 153,000 at some 7,700 facilities.

In Colorado, deaths at long-term care facilities account for 57% of overall deaths in the state, according to the Times data. There have been 557 deaths reported in those facilities. There have been 3,832 cases identified at Colorado long-term care facilities.

In April, the National Guard began assisting health officials in testing residents and staff for COVID-19 at some of the state’s largest nursing homes.

Testing was done in Pueblo at University Park Care Center, where 240 people were tested, but all of the tests came back negative, according to Randy Evetts, the public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Evetts said there currently aren’t any plans to do other testing at long-term care facilities locally because of a lack of tests.

The nursing home outbreaks here have occurred despite an order that was entered by Gov. Jared Polis on March 12 restricting visitation of non-essential individuals among other mandates such as having an at-the-door symptom check for all employees, vendors, and visitors before they enter a facility and requiring people who have COVID-19 symptoms or positive tests to be isolated.

The Centers for Disease Control also issued guidance for infection prevention and control for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

