Earlier this month, La Junta High School senior Wyatt Hoeppner signed a national letter of intent to compete on the wrestling team at Colorado Mesa University.

Hoeppner said only Colorado Mesa recruited him.

"I signed with them because they have a pretty highly regarded program," Hoeppner said. "They sent five kids to the national tournament this last season even though it got cancelled. And because they reached out to me, unlike a whole lot of colleges. They seemed like the adamantly wanted me to go there."

Hoeppner, who also played football at La Junta, did not receive any offers to continue his grid career at the next level.

"I did not get any offers for football, just wrestling," Hoeppner said.

Hoeppner had a successful wrestling career at La Junta. He qualified for the state tournament in his junior and senior seasons.

"State was pretty good my senior year," Hoeppner said. "My junior year was kind of frustrating. I barely qualified and I really didn't show up. But my senior year was good. I was going pretty strong. I didn't end up placing. I lost the match before. But it was fun."

Hoeppner also had an outstanding football career with the Tigers. He was a member of the 2016 and 2018 state championship teams and the 2017 state runner-up.

"That was a whole lot of fun," Hoeppner said. "It was a really good way to start off my high school career."

This past season was his best individually, as he was one of the Tigers' top defenders.

Hoeppner also tried out for the La Junta baseball team, but did not make the cut. A few days later, the season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I thought it was pretty upsetting," Hoeppner said. "I didn't end up making the team anyway, because I got cut. For me, it was not a big deal, but I do feel bad for all the guys who did make the team."

The coronavirus may have an effect on next season's activities, but Hoeppner is confident that the Colorado Mesa wrestling season will take place.

"I'll probably end up getting red-shirted," Hoeppner said.

Hoeppner says that La Junta has a bright future ahead of it.

"When it comes to wrestling, I think that I feel like we're going to take off," Hoeppner said. "I look forward to seeing some tough kids come up. I know we have Mitchell Peabody out there. So I think we have some things that we can accomplish."

