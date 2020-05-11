A 21-year-old Pueblo man who didn’t comply with police orders found himself tased and then arrested.

Just after midnight Sunday, officers responded to a residence on Woodsorrel Court on a report of a domestic disturbance, with a shot having been fired.

A woman’s ex-boyfriend who reportedly had been sending her threatening messages showed up at the residence with a ball bat.

In an attempt to get the suspect, Brian Quintana, to leave, the stepfather of the woman exited the home brandishing a pistol. He accidentally discharged a round into the ground.

When Officer Thomas DeCesaro arrived, Quintana was still there. Twice, DeCesaro ordered Quintana to drop the bat or be tased.

Quintana refused, DeCesaro deployed his Taser and the suspect was subdued and taken into custody on charges that include harassment.

Safe Streets arrest

Proactive police work led to the arrest of a wanted Safe Streets Program fugitive late Saturday.

Officer Brandon Victor was checking out a place on East Seventh Street where officers have dealt with problems. Inside a vehicle were a man and woman, who appeared to be asleep.

The male party was subsequently identified as Valentino Rueda, 38, wanted on a felony warrant for failure to appear, which includes dangerous drugs and violation of a protection order.

Rueda was taken into custody.

Attack leads to theft

On Sunday, a 30-year-old Pueblo man told police a group of unidentified attackers jumped him in the 1300 block of Anita Street and stole his $350 smartphone.

The victim was medically cleared.

Fight with criminal mischief

On Sunday, police responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Keeler Avenue on a report of a fight.

There, police discovered windows damaged to the tune of $1,000. Phillip Cassares, 24, was taken into custody for violating a restraining order.

Criminal mischief

For reportedly causing $700 in damage to a residence in the 1000 block of Beulah Avenue on Friday, Porsha R. Pino, 24, was cited for property damage.

Auto theft

A blue 2007 Pontiac Sunfire ($7,000) was reported stolen from the 100 block of Churchill Road Sunday.

A black 2013 Dodge Charger ($7,000) was reported stolen from the 100 block of Purdue St. Friday.

A 26-year-old Pueblo woman is suspected of stealing a 2007 Mercury Milan on Sunday, leading the owner with a $4,800 loss.

Theft from auto

Tools, a battery and battery chargers valued at $960 were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Mersey Court Sunday.

On Saturday, tools valued at $600 were stolen from a vehicle in the 2300 block of Acero Ave.

From several vehicles parked at Bowen’s RV Storage in the 2900 block of Ivywood Lane, $700 worth of tools were reported stolen Friday.

Arrests

Frankie M. Cesario, 45, of the 500 block of Broadway Avenue was arrested Friday on a felony contempt of court warrant, which carries $5,000 bail.

Angel D. Hernandez, 38, of the 1400 block of Eastr Eighth Street was arrested Friday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, violation of a restraining order and on two no-bond contempt of court warrants.

Cara L. Waswick, 37, of Greeley, was arrested Friday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant, which carries $15,000 bail.

Mariah J. Montano, 28 of the 100 block of St. Louis Avenue was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony parole hold warrant.

Roger J. Lefebre, 36, of the 1700 block of East Ninth Street was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony contempt of court warrant.

Andrew A. Ortega, 42, of the 2200 block of Newport Avenue was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony warrant for criminal mischief.

Tanya R. Moschetti, 52, of Canon City, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree burglary, and booked into jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.

John R. Sirochman, 38, of an unspecified address on Alexander Circle, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree assault-strangulation, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Roberta L. Chavez, 38, of the 2300 block of West 16th Street was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second degree burglary. She posted $2,500 bail and was released from jail.

KImberly K. Goodrich, 46, of the 2000 block of Carlee Drive, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and booked into jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Eric L. Martin, 41, of the 500 block of East Evans Avenue was arrested Saturday on three no-bond contempt of court warrants, two of a felony nature.

Ricky G. Trujillo, 53, of the 1000 block of Bragdon Avenue was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Jeffery W. Adcox, 44, of the 1900 block of O’Neal Avenue was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree assault-strangulation, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Kevin W. Sturdy, 29, of an unspecified address on Hyacinth Street, was arrested Sunday on a no-bond warrant for harassment-strike shove/kick.

Timothy P. Roy, 50, of the 900 block of Aspen Circle, was arrested Monday on eight failure to appear warrants, several of a felony nature. Total bail was set at $266,500.

Anthony J. Armijo, 34, of the 730 block of Elm Street was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree assault-bodily injury booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

