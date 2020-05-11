More than 100 years ago, former Pueblo County Sheriff John M. McKee died after suffering a stroke brought on by a head injury he received while arresting an armed suspect.

Historians say more than 1,000 people attended his funeral in 1918. The sheriff, 67, died on April 19, 1918. He was nearing the end of his second term as sheriff.

The sheriff was known throughout the state as an exceptional lawman who proudly served his community.

Fast forward 102 years.

For McKee’s bravery, dedication to duty and devotion to service he will be forever remembered after his name is added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor successfully petitioned to add McKee and former Pueblo County Sheriff, Joe E. Tucker, to the memorial.

Tucker was killed May 2, 1950, after the plane he was piloting crashed while he was transporting a woman home after her husband was sentenced to prison.

“When we realized that Sheriff McKee and Sheriff Tucker had never been recognized for their line of duty deaths, we made a commitment to ensure that they both are appropriately and respectfully honored,” Taylor said in a press release.

“It’s never too late to honor someone who provided service to our community and died in the line of duty.”

McKee, who served as Pueblo County Sheriff from 1914-1918, will be added to the memorial as a historic line of duty death later this month.

Representatives from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office are scheduled to attend the unveiling ceremony in Washington, D.C.

McKee’s name was recently added to the Colorado Fallen Officer Memorial in Golden.

Ten months before his death, McKee sustained a head injury while he and then-Undersheriff Sam Thomas were arresting an armed suspect.

According to historians, the suspect, Samuel H. Vertrees, was combative and while McKee and Thomas were attempting to handcuff him, he kicked McKee in the head.

Despite the crushing blow McKee endured, he was able to hold Vertrees down while Thomas put him in handcuffs. The kick to McKee’s head caused a blood vessel to rupture blinding him in one eye.

Surgery provided no relief for the lawman and his health continued to decline leading to the stroke that resulted in his death.

McKee, who was a veteran of the Spanish-American War, moved to Pueblo in 1890 from Pennsylvania. He worked as a machinist for several years before he decided to get into politics. He first was elected as County Treasurer in 1900 and held the office for seven years.

In 1914, he ran for sheriff and was elected to a two-year term. He was re-elected in 1916. He is buried in Roselawn Cemetery.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the unveiling will be done on a virtual candlelight vigil Wednesday at 6 p.m. The vigil will be live-streamed at https://nleomf.org/.

McKee and Tucker, who served from 1948-1950, will be honored as historical line-of-duty deaths.

The National Memorial dedication isscheduled as part of National Police Week, which continues through Saturday.

McKee and Tucker will become the fourth and fifth law enforcement officers from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office to have their names placed on the memorial.

Others whose names appear on the memorial are Deputy W.W. Green, added in 2012 as a historical line of duty death; Capt. Leide DeFusco, unveiled in 2013 and Inspector Warren Watts, in 2016.

Taylor said the his office is trying to locate McKee’s family. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any family members is asked to contact Lt. Dave Clements at (719) 583-6435.

