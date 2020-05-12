FLORENCE — A 2020 Graduation by Parade is set for 6 p.m. June 5 at Husky Stadium, 2006 Colorado 67.

The graduation will follow Fremont County health department and Colorado Department of Education’s guidelines for graduation. A complete plan will be sent to seniors and families.

U.S. 50 construction this week in Canon

CANON CITY — The Colorado Department of Transportation will be working with the City of Canon City to remove and replace a storm drain at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Colorado 115.

Work at the intersection will begin today and is scheduled to be complete June 1. One lane of traffic will be open in each direction open as the storm drain is replaced.

Motorists should expect delays. Traffic configuration will change as the project progresses.