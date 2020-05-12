WESTCLIFFE — The cities of Florence and Westcliffe have teamed up for a first-time partnership designed to help promote tourism visits to both areas when travel opens up again as coronavirus pandemic precautions are lifted. For now, the two towns have created an online tour that includes an interactive map outlining all of the art and antique shops in Florence and Westcliffe. The tour follows the path of the Frontier Pathways Scenic Byway which incorporates both towns. “While travel is currently restricted in Colorado, these conditions are expected to change within the next few weeks and road-trips are expected to soar,” said Lindsay Diamond of VistaWorks, the marketing agency that helped organize the tour. “Florence and Westcliffe are using this tour as a way to encourage travelers to visit them once travel restrictions are lifted.” The towns are touting their one-of-a-kind assets, few crowds and low prices which make them affordable destinations in Colorado. The Frontier Pathways Scenic Byway Arts and Antiques Tour encompases 20 antique shops in Florence and nine art galleries in Westcliffe. “We have more than two dozen antique, thrift and specialty stores as well as great restaurants in our small town,” said Barna Kasa, owner of Salvage Antiques Vintage Etc. in Florence. “As the Antique Capital of Colorado, Florence is a great weekend trip for people from Denver, Colorado Springs and beyond.” The two communities have partnered to introduce visitors to their offerings and also encourage them to travel the Frontier Pathways Scenic and Historic Byway. The byway encompasses 103 miles starting in Pueblo on Colorado Highway 96 before taking in Wetmore and Westcliffe. The tour then back tracks 16 miles to Colorado 165 where it incorporates the towns of San Isabel, Rye and Colorado City. “We believe ‘Art Tourism’ is an amazing way to market Custer County and Florence. Not only does this itinerary allow us to showcase our vibrant art galleries and antique stores, but once here, tourists will be able to enjoy so much more—hiking in the Sangres, eating at restaurants and staying overnight at various motels, B&Bs and other unique lodgings," said Jenny Anderson, Custer County Tourism board member. “Florence and Westcliffe are truly hidden gems in Colorado, offering antiques, art and an overwhelming number of cultural and recreational opportunities for visitors. We are proud and honored to be a part of this first-time partnership,” said Bryan Jordan, who calls himself chief officer of thought for VistaWorks. A look at the tour is available at https://visitcustercounty.com/the-frontier-pathways-scenic-byway-arts-and-antiques-tour/. tharmon@chieftain.com Twitter: @tracywumps