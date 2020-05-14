We have just completed six weeks of the “stay at home orders” and are transitioning into another phase due to COVID-19, “safer at home”. With this new phase, we are to remain at home as much as possible but some of the restrictions have been relaxed a bit. Mind you readers, this is NOT over! And, we aren’t sure when we will be able to say that comfortably. Our lives have changed dramatically. No longer can we spend time with friends and family as we wish, work at the office, shop leisurely, attend churches or frequent restaurants and bars as we wish. Who thought a mask would become a part of our attire?

But, unfortunately we are and we have to learn to live with that reality in a healthy way. There have been many good things happen during this tough time. Neighbors helping neighbors, food drives, and so much more. Having a good mindset during these trials and tribulations is vital.

Social media has had an excellent meme: “We aren’t stuck at home. We ‘re safe at home.” Makes all the difference doesn’t it when we look at it that way? Our mindset helps us to meet challenges with a healthy mind and spirit.

Mindset is important in everyday life, not just during a crisis. Having a positive mindset has everything to do between having a successful life or not.

Just what is a positive mindset? According to “Sources of Insights”, it’s a collection of thoughts and beliefs that shape our thought habits. Those habits affect how we think, what we feel, and what we do on a daily basis. Our mindset impacts how we make sense of the world and the things we do or experience.

Wouldn’t we have a more fulfilling life if we viewed things with a “half-full” lens instead of “half-empty” one? It goes without saying that some of us have had some pretty difficult things happen in our lives that has made having a positive mindset more challenging. The good news is that attitudes and mindsets can change with a little work and determination.

There are many benefits to having a positive mindset:

Increased life span

Lower rates of depression

Lower levels of distress

Better psychological and physical well-being

Better heart health and reduced risk of death from heart disease

Better coping skills during hardships and times of stress

There is no magic pill to achieving a positive attitude. As with all things that are worth having, it takes concentrated effort and it takes time. Here are a few tips that can help lead you to a more positive mindset:

Start the day with a positive thinking

Focus on good things even small ones

Find humor in all situations

Turn failures into lessons

Focus on the present

Find positive friends, mentors and co-workers

Breathe deeply

We will get through this together. The Pueblo Pro Bono Mental Wellness program has volunteer therapists available that can support you on the phone or through video chat. If you or someone you know needs a little extra support please call 719-281-3774. All calls are free and confidential.

Betty Nufer is program manager for Spark The Change Colorado and is a life-long resident of Pueblo. To learn more about free mental health services and programs please call 719-821-2982 or email Bnufer@sparkthechangecolorado.org.