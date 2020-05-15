A man was shot and killed by a Pueblo Police officer early Friday on Pueblo’s East Side.

Police Capt. Kenny Rider said the incident happened about 2 a.m. Friday after a police officer located a stolen vehicle at the corner of Fourth Street and Reading Avenue.

VIDEO: An officer-involved shooting happened at 2 a.m. today. One man — a suspect in a stolen car was killed. A woman passenger also was shot and is in critical condition. The involved officer received minor injuries after being dragged by the stolen vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sU0HdWc0SH

— Anthony A. Mestas (@mestas3517) May 15, 2020

"The details are still coming out early in this investigation. The officer approached the vehicle and it was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger," Rider said.

Rider said that at some point, the officer was dragged by the vehicle a short distance.

"The officer fired his weapon into the car and struck both the male and female passenger," Rider said.

The man died at the scene and the woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Neither has been identified by police.

The officer also was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

East Fourth Street was closed in both directions as the investigation progressed.

The 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Critical Incident Team and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating, which is normal protocol in a police shooting.

This is the Pueblo Police Department’s third officer-involved shooting and the fourth overall in Pueblo County this year.

On March 14, a Pueblo County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed 20-year-old Jesse Cedillo of Pueblo in the Mesa Junction on the 300 block of Quincy Street.

On March 1, law enforcement including a sheriff’s deputy and Pueblo Police officer shot and killed 35-year-old Joshua Russell of Pueblo in the city’s North Side after he allegedly was involved in a carjacking, followed by a short pursuit, before trying to steal two more cars along U.S. 50.

On March 20, a man was taken to Parkview Medical Center after being shot early by police on Pueblo’s East Side. That officer-involved shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of Deane Lane near 13th Street.

