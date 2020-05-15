Finn Warner had the honor to represent not only one small town but two during his high school athletic career.

Warner is a senior at Branson High School. Branson has a co-op with Kim High School.

He enjoyed that he has played sports at both venues during his high school career.

"It was great," Warner said. "It was a really tight community feel, so it was great to share the court, the field and the track ring with a bunch of my friends over multiple times. It really built a community that could see just past sports. That really linked the two schools together."

Warner excelled in three sports - football, basketball and track and field, the only sports that the co-op offered.

He had a great career with the Branson/Kim football program. He was an All-Arkansas Valley League selection and a six-man All-State selection. He also set numerous team records.

The Bearcats gradually improved during Warner's time with the team. Last fall, Branson/Kim started the season with a seven-game winning streak and it easily won the Arkansas Valley League. It qualified for the six-man state playoffs and advanced to the second round.

"It was super exciting," Warner said. "It had been a great change for the program. We had years where we had one or two wins every season. This was a really great breakout year. I can't really talk enough about the coaching and the player dedication that made that happen. It was amazing to see how the community rallied behind the sport that is typically played in the Kim/Branson area."

Warner also was selected to play in the six-man All-State game, which was scheduled for June in Hugo, as well as the Colorado High School Coaches Association All-State game.

The six-man game was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the CHSCA All-State game has been postponed to mid July and it scheduled to be played in Pueblo.

The Branson/Kim Bearcats played all of their home games in Branson. But in the winter, the action shifted to Kim for basketball season, where Warner played for the Kim/Branson Mustangs.

"It was interesting," Warner said. "It's made for a lot of interesting conversations, connecting with a lot of other kids on the bus and bus drivers. It added the time management academically and building that 3-4 hour stints every day after school was a big change to the schedule."

Kim/Branson also enjoyed a great season. The Mustangs were in the Class 1A state rankings for much of the year. However, they missed going to the state tournament by just one game.

"It was great," Warner said. "To say that I made it that far with my team is really amazing. I know how much basketball means to both of these communities. It's a community really centered around basketball and you really saw that games with the support. It was great player and parent turnout for that. It was great to be able to represent them that far. I wish we we could have gone a little further."

Warner was also an outstanding track athlete for the Mustangs. Last year, he qualified for the Class 1A state meet in the 200, 400, 800 and the 4x800. He was second in the 400 and sixth in the 200.

"I didn't really know I was quite the track athlete that I was until last year," Warner said. "It was a great change. It was the first opportunity I had to represent my school at state in anything athletically. It was really amazing to see how far I went with that. I was really hoping to go back this year and bring back a state championship in the 400, because I was the runner-up last year. But my track and field career served me well and it's something I'm doing in college."

Warner, however, would not get that opportunity this season as all spring sports were cancelled by the Colorado High School Activities Association because of the pandemic.

"It was really tough," Warner said. "It was what I was looking forward to all year working with the coaches in running form and all that. I really wanted to improve on my season last year and end my senior year on a high light. It was disappointing that that it wasn't going to be a reality that I was going to fulfill."

Warner will continue his education at Middlebury College, an NCAA Division III school in Middlebury, Vt.

"Although, I'm undecided as of right now, I'm intending on pursuing political science and economics."

He will also run on the Panthers' track and field team.

Warner eventually wants to go to graduate school and earn a law degree.

"I'm still undecided on what I'm going to focus my law degree on," Warner said. "That will vary my outcome on law profession."

