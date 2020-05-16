The Center for American Values celebrates heroism and sacrifice that goes far beyond the gallery on the banks of the Pueblo Riverwalk.

“We still miss seeing people and we still miss having folks at the gallery and we hope to be open soon,” said Matt Albright, director.

The center sees about 20,000 visitors a year and it reaches about 15,000 students on top of that, but those numbers have been erased because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak hit right when programs usually start for the year. The center was forced to close its doors like many museums and other nonprofit organizations.

Since the shutdown, Albright said he and staff have came up with innovative ideas to continue.

“We were kind of on that path anyway. This is the 10-year anniversary of the center, so we were entering a phase of innovation of how to move forward in these modern times,” Albright said.

“This sped it up a little bit.”

Albright said the center continues to make an impact online, including a virtual tour on its Facebook page.

“Every day we are highlighting one of the (Medal of Honor) recipients. We are highlighting their portraits and telling their story,” he said.

The center also is still able to reach hundreds of students through its online programs.

“We are working with different organizations around the state, schools and educational organizations,” Albright said.

“We are able to bring speakers to them through different platforms where they kids get to interact with these different heroes and not just military.”

“The programs include first responders, astronauts and amazing women. Also people of all different ethnicities and heroes from across the spectrum and all different walks of life,“ Albright said.

Albright said he hopes students are back in class in the fall.

“We will continue to develop these programs so that teachers can utilize them in a classroom setting or virtual when needed,” he said.

Albright said when the center opens again, it will abide by every regulation ordered by the state and by local health officials.

“We love having folks visit us and we need to be safe,” Albright said.

“We hope it will be open sooner than later. Hopefully we will all be back to normal before we know it.”

