After 40 years as a fixture in the Medical Arts Building on the campus of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, the hospital’s pharmacy has a new home at a state-of-the art facility near the Cherry Blossom Gift Shop on the first floor of the hospital’s West Tower.

Four decades ago, the pharmacy began as an independent business before becoming an outpatient pharmacy for the hospital.

Now, both inpatient and outpatient operations are combined in one facility: a first for the hospital.

“It’s a big deal for our community to have us move, but we feel like it’s a big improvement as far as convenience for everybody, including the patients in the community,” said Linda Holzrichter, outpatient pharmacist in charge.

In this new location, the pharmacy will be closer to the hospital’s inpatient floors in the West Tower, which will allow for expanded and faster delivery of medications to inpatient rooms. The location also will be more convenient for patients coming from the emergency department or same-day surgery.

“It will be easy for people who are leaving the emergency room to find our pharmacy. Patients who are having same-day surgeries will be able to get prescriptions filled before they walk out that front door and save them or their family a trip or stop at another pharmacy,” Holzrichter said.

“It’s all about convenience and patient safety.”

While the location has changed, Brett Riggs, a spokesperson for Centura Health, said “the reliable service and professional, friendly customer service remains the same.”

The pharmacy welcomes transfer prescriptions and new prescriptions from community members. Bedside medication delivery is available as are 90-day prescriptions to maximize savings.

Most major insurances are accepted, and payment options include credit card, FSA and HRA. With the exception of bedside delivery, cash and checks are welcome.

Patients can pay for prescriptions in their hospital rooms via credit card, including Visa, MasterCard or Discover. And after discharge, patients may refill prescriptions by calling the pharmacy.

“Patients can request bedside delivery of prescription medications, eliminating the need to stop at a pharmacy following discharge, and can discuss their prescriptions and other health information with a pharmacist right in their room,” Riggs explained.

Added Holzrichter, “We’re hoping everybody who leaves the hospital during our open hours is able to use our pharmacy and is able to go home with everything they need right at their fingertips.”

That the pharmacy is open to the public in a convenient location is an added bonus, Holzrichter said.

“A lot of people in this neighborhood have limited transportation, and we are within walking distance,” Holzrichter said. “We have a lot of people who use the bus system, which is handy right here.”

Holzrichter believes the pharmacy’s personable approach is a drawing card.

“We have a professional relationship with our patients, not just a clerk at the window,” she said. “We know our patients and we know their needs, and I think that’s what draws people to us from all over the city: once they’ve met us and used our pharmacy.”

Pharmacy hours will remain 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with closure from 1 to 1:30 p.m. each day for lunch.

Call 557-5676 for more information.