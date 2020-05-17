As Colorado recovers and opens more and more, Gov. Jared Polis signed several executive orders Sunday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polis signed an order authorizing the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to reallocate existing funds from contracts with local public health agencies to COVID-19 response activities.

In a press release from the governor’s office, it was explained that this move “will provide local public health agencies more flexibility to use certain funds provided by the state to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Governor Polis also authorized CDPHE to redirect certain state funds to behavioral research designed to inform COVID-19 recommendations and educational campaigns focused on minority and traditionally disadvantaged communities.”

Polis also moved to extend an executive order “to help protect workers and residents in long-term care facilities and many other critical industries. The executive order requires workers at critical businesses to wear non-medical face coverings while at work and to wear gloves (if gloves are provided by an employer) when in contact with customers or goods.”

Polis signed two more orders Sunday. They are:

An order “suspending certain statutes that will allow Coloradans to remain eligible for critical programs like Medicaid and the Children’s Basic Health Plan. This Executive order ensures that Colorado complies with federal requirements.”

An order “extending certain state income tax payment deadlines until July 15, 2020, for all Colorado taxpayers to quickly provide relief from payment and penalties.”

