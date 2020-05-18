With no formal commencement ceremony plan yet in place, the Pueblo County School District 70 board of education is scheduled to once again discuss the matter today (Tuesday.)

An agenda item for the 5 p.m. virtual work session calls for a discussion on graduation, led by director of student services Greg Keasling and assistant director Bob DiPetrio.

After meeting with local health department officials to present preliminary commencement plans for each of its four high schools, D70 leadership made changes to those plans based on health department recommendations.

What’s envisioned is an in-person ceremony in line with all local and state health guidelines that will allow graduates to mark the milestone in the presence of select family members.

"Health officials asked for more detailed information regarding inclement weather contingency (indoor) plans and virtual viewing for those students unable to attend," Todd Seip, D70′s public information officer, said last week.

"Those plans will be submitted for discussion at Tuesday's board of education meeting. We want to solidify dates as soon as possible so the families of our seniors can begin to make travel arrangements."

Although the district declined further comment, a communication from Pueblo West High School Principal Chris James to parents indicated a June 12 date for that school’s commencement.

Last week, it was announced that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Gov. Jared Polis approved a variance request from the El Paso County commissioners that will allow for the staging of modified in-person graduation ceremonies.

The variance, the first and to-date only such one in the state, waives the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, with adherence to social-distancing protocol and other specified limitations.

For the outdoor-only ceremonies, only graduating seniors and minimal staff from the 15 participating high schools will be allowed to attend. As family members and other guests will not be allowed on site, all schools must not only facilitate a virtual broadcast but have in place a virtual backup plan.

Additionally, participating seniors have been directed to avoid at-risk family members or populations for two weeks following the ceremonies.

It’s unclear whether D70’s proposed commencement scenario would require such a waiver, but a spokesperson from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said no waiver request has been submitted by the district.

In Pueblo School District 60, the decision was made to pursue the virtual graduation option, now in the final stages of production.

Citing the unpredictability of the virus landscape, and pointing out the possibility that a submitted waiver might be denied, district leadership instead fully committed to the virtual platform to ensure that its seniors would be honored in a professional and timely manner.

At 6:30 p.m. today, Pueblo West High School seniors will be honored by a staff-led parade of vehicles.

From Pueblo West High School, the caravan will travel northeast on Spaulding Avenue to Purcell Boulevard, continue to Joe Martinez Boulevard on onto McCulloch Boulevard before returning to the high school via Spaulding.

Students and their families are encouraged to watch the procession from their homes and remotely engage with educators and staff.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia