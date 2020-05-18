As Pueblo West High School prepares to celebrate the graduation of 314 seniors June 12, one thing is certain - it won’t be a traditional graduation.

Principal Chris James said although a date has been set, many other details remain up in the air, including the exact time of the ceremony.

“It will require social distancing, but how it will look will depend on the group size limitations. Right now it is 10 but that could change between now and then,” James explained.

Cyclone officials meet with district officials last Thursday to come up with a proposal for the ceremony that would not involve groups of more than 10. A tentative proposal would allow for each student to be recognized with his or her parents present.

The proposal, once written and finalized ,will go to the Pueblo County Health Department for the final clearance.

James said he hopes to have details to release this week.

