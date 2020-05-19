On Monday, the recovery of a stolen gray 2004 Audi in the area of Calhoun and Jerry Murphy roads culminated with the arrest of David J. Montoya Jr., 19, on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft.

Recovered along with the auto were the vehicle owner's 9mm Makarov pistol and magazine.

Also recovered, on Sunday, was a $30,000 2019 Honda Accord stolen from Belaire Drive. When located on Currie Street, the Accord was missing its front wheels, with spares on the rear. The value of the wheels is listed at $3,000.

Firearm theft

A Smith and Wesson Governor .45 revolver ($1,200) was reported stolen from a vehicle in Beulah Friday.

Theft from auto

From an unlocked side access panel of a company utility vehicle in the 300 block of W. Morning Glory Drive Friday, items that included a battery tester and tools were reported stolen. The total loss is estimated to be in excess of $4,000.

On Saturday, from an unlocked vehicle in the 1100 block of Escondido Drive, a PSE target bow with sight, camelback backpack, and range finder were reported stolen. The combined value of the items is $2,250.

Criminal mischief

After kicking in two doors and causing $1,000 in damage at the Lazy Acres Camp in Rye, two males in a red Ford F250 crew cab were chased off the property by a maintenance worker earlier this week.

Safe Streets update

Amanda Alfaris, 31, wanted on a no-bond warrant for a parole violation, which included assault, was located and arrested.

Arrests

Claudio A. Vigil, 19, no specified address, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree assault on a peace officer, and booked into jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Andrew A. White, 38, of Rye, was arrested Saturday on two contempt of court warrants, one of a felony nature, which carry $15,000 combined bail.

Michael J. Hardwick, 52, of the 600 block of Pear Street was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He posted $2,500 bail and was released from jail.

Alexandra Ellington, 26, of North Carolina, was arrested Saturday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $7,500 bail.

Santana D. Lucero, 25, of the 29000 block of Jordan Road, was arrested Sunday on a felony warrant for first-degree criminal trespass, with bail set at $2,500, and a felony contempt of court warrant, which carries $2,500 bail.

Manuel J. Garcia, 35, of the 1900 block of East Ninth Street was arrested Sunday on a warrant for possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and on two fugitive of justice holds. He posted $12,500 total bail and was released from jail.

Cara L. Waswick, 37, of Greeley, was arrested Sunday on a fugitive of justice warrant, which carries $10,000 bail.

Jacob J. Vigil, 27, of the 700 block of Brown Avenue was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree assault-peace officer and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Benjamin J. Garcia, 45, of the 230 block of North Union Avenue was arrested Monday on a no-bond fugitive of justice warrant.

Adam A. Vigil, 33, no specified address, was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into jail in lieu of $1,500 bail.

Jesus Valdez-Gallegos, 58, no specified address, was arrested Monday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $3,000 bail.

Ronald A. Ortega Jr., 25, of the 2300 block of Oakshire Lane, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and a contempt of court warrant. He was booked into jail in lieu of $6,040 total bail.

Felisha M. Trujillo, 32, of the 1800 block of East Fourth Street was arrested Monday on a no-bond felony contempt of court warrant.

Bronson T. Moore, 31, no specified address, was arrested Monday on a no-bond felony warrant for second degree assault-serious bodily injury.

Clementine Tutsch, 58, no specified address, was arrested Monday on a no-bond contempt of court warrant.

