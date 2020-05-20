The Rosary, Gerard Flores reminded the five young adults scattered throughout the nearly empty church, holds a special significance in both the Catholic faith and their lives.

"The word ’rosary’ means a garden of roses," noted Flores, principal of St. Therese Catholic School. "In the rosary, all the prayers form a spiritual bouquet that we present to our Blessed Mother."

Earlier in the school year, a "living rosary" allowed the scholars to physically represent a rose in that garden.

And on Wednesday, a Rosary blessed by Pope Francis himself was presented to Isabelle Strang, Erin Toupal, Gaige Trujillo, Lauren Vidmar and Mya Zubia as a loving reminder of their time as St. Therese Catholic School Knights.

Coinciding with school’s 20th anniversary — and ushering in an unprecedented graduation season — five eighth graders closed out the first chapter in their educational journey with a commencement Mass concelebrated by Bishop Stephen Berg and Father Michael Chrisman.

It was, in light of the ongoing pandemic, a ceremony that reflected the signs of the time: no more than 10 people, all with facial protection, in the whole of the church, with parents, family members and school staff observing, and listening, from enclosed rooms near the vestibule.

Like all of life’s experiences, Bishop Berg reminded the Knights that COVID-19 is communicating its own lesson.

"I know for myself, through the different phases of this virus epidemic we are going through, at first it was like a huge emptiness," the bishop said. "I couldn’t go and do the things I wanted to do. I couldn’t be with the people I needed to be with.

"And, this, of course, is a very special step for all of us to remember at this commencement: that this sort of emptiness was there, but now it is being filled by the only one that can fill it, and that’s God."

The virus-spawned void, the bishop continued, is a reminder that human beings "were made for something else, that there’s something more out there in the future.

"For all of us, it’s a sense that we are never alone. We can’t hide from God: he’s always there."

That the graduates were to be gifted with a Rosary with a papal blessing was not revealed until after the Eucharist.

"A few months ago, I visited with Father Michael regarding a graduation gift to acknowledge your special day," Flores offered. "Knowing that Father Michael was going to be visiting the Vatican with the bishop, I asked him to explore a blessed gift for each of you."

Each Knight was then called to the altar to receive the prayer beads from Father Chrisman and from the bishop, a certificate of graduation.

In a parting message, Father Chrisman, pastor of the Shrine of St. Therese, reminded the graduates to keep but two things in mind.

"You always have a place in Catholic education. And Jesus will always be with you," the priest proclaimed, adding that the Knights should, at all times, "Do the right thing, at the right time, for the right reason."

For Lauren Vidmar and Isabelle Strang, who began at St. Therese as pre-schoolers, the gift of the blessed Rosary arrived as a beacon of hope in a time of uncertainty.

"I was a little disappointed because I didn’t know how graduation was going to go this year," Lauren said. "Or if we were even going to have a graduation. But this was actually really cool, and I enjoyed all they did for us."

"That we got to do this, even with the masks, and a Rosary blessed by the pope, made it all better," Isabelle added.

In addition to the Mass and gift, the graduates earlier were honored by school staff and parents with a motorcade parade down Goodnight Avenue.

"These students are academically and spiritually ready for life," Flores said of the Class of 2020. And that’s what we’ve done for them here at St. Therese.

"Just super, super kids."

