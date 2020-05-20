With the Democratic primary a little more than a month away, a war of words, and allegations, between the sitting Pueblo County commissioner and his challenger, a veteran politico, is starting to heat up.

An initial salvo came in the form of a television commercial current airing on Comcast.

"What is Commissioners Garrison Ortiz’s plan to help Pueblo recover from the coronavirus?" the advertisement begins. "He wants to build a $100 million jail at the expense of public services: just when we need them.

"Garrison Ortiz does not share our Democratic values."

The television spot was paid for by a committee called Build Pueblo Not Jails, with Theresa Trujillo named as the registered agent.

In response to that 15-second clip, the Ortiz camp issued a statement alleging "illegal coordination by Abel Tapia," who is challenging Ortiz in the primary.

Cited by Ortiz as part of a smear campaign "that’s been rooted in vengeance to settle a political score from the very beginning," the television spot — but more so its funding group — has come under fire by the county commissioner and his supporters.

Ed Perry, Ortiz’s campaign chair, pointed out that although it’s touted as being "independent," Build Pueblo, Not Jails committee is in reality just another arm of Tapia’s campaign.

"The recent formation of the Build Pueblo, Not Jails committee to run smearing advertisements to promote challenger Abel Tapia does not pass the smell test," Perry said.

According to forms filed with the Colorado Secretary of State, Theresa Trujillo was originally listed as designated filing agent for the Abel Tapia for County Commissioner committee.

A subsequent filing, however, shows her name to be removed from that committee. Trujillo does reappear as both registered agent and designated filing agent for Build Pueblo, Not Jails, an "independent expenditure committee" whose purpose is to "advocate for investment in Pueblo County over construction of a new jail, including advocacy for or against candidates supporting this investment over construction of a jail."

Perry said this recent shuffling of registered filing agents is designed to give the "appearance" that the two committees are for separate purposes.

"It is not legal or ethical to coordinate between the independent issue committee and the Tapia campaign to promote Abel Tapia’s candidacy," Perry said. "Does anyone believe there isn’t coordination between these two campaigns?"

Additionally, Perry contends that Tapia "did not properly file a candidate affidavit upon announcing his candidacy for almost five months," which led to a complaint being filed with the secretary of state.

In response to Pueblo County Ballot Issues 1A and 1B — the 2019 measures that would have funded a new county jail — "The Pueblo Coalition for Kids, Not Jails" coalition emerged, with Trujillo, former Pueblo County Commissioner Sal Pace and Tapia among its members.

"If you are going to run a smear campaign, let’s at least be honest about where the money and negative advertisements are originating from," Ortiz said. "It’s OK to disagree, but be truthful about what you are stating and how you conduct yourself.

"How you conduct yourself in a campaign is a direct reflection of how the voters can expect you to conduct yourself in office."

A debate, Ortiz added, "would be an ideal place to settle the facts on policy differences."

Tapia said he has no connection to the television spot and the committee funding it.

"I havent even seen the ad and don’t know the group, as they are not part of my campaign committee," he said. "My campaign is about running on my record, experience, accomplishments and vision for Pueblo. And that vision is how do we best help people, kids, businesses and first responders recover from this coronavirus."

Retired Pueblo District Court Chief Judge and Pueblo City Schools board member Dennis Maes, who is campaigning for Ortiz, isn’t buying it.

"The Theresa Trujillo ad is not only misleading and shameful, it is an affront to the intelligence of the Pueblo electorate," he said. "Career politician Sal Pace (a former county commissioner and state legislator), his student Abel Tapia, and chronic complainer Theresa Trujillo speak with one voice no matter how many superficial committees they form."

Like Ortiz, Tapia did express concern that the campaign is becoming dirt-encrusted.

Tapia said he filed a police report after 4 -by 8-foot campaign signs, in two different parts of the city, were vandalized.

"And all the other ads for the commissioner candidates were still standing," he said. "Mine were the only ones torn down. We’ve also had reports that eight yard signs have been stolen.

"I’m afraid this campaign is turning nasty, and I don’t want to see that."

As for Build Pueblo, Not Jails, Trujillo said it’s on the up and up.

"I'm volunteering my time and energy toward this cause because I believe in the mission of investing in kids and our community, not jails," she said. "The Build Pueblo, Not Jails committee has closely followed legal advice in setting up our committee and have followed the letter of the law."

