A Pueblo West man was arrested on several felony charges Wednesday following a domestic disturbance that ended with a shot being fired inside a home.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of East Longsdale Drive in Pueblo West at 9:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a possible shooting. A woman told deputies she had been arguing with her husband, who had been drinking, when he made verbal threats to shoot himself.

The woman said that after she retrieved a handgun hidden in the home and locked herself in the bedroom, her husband, later identified as Theodore Sager, 48, broke the door and entered the bedroom with a handgun.

Sager reportedly pointed the weapon at the victim’s head and threatened to shoot her. At that point, the victim said she pushed the barrel of the gun away, and a shot was fired.

Deputies later found that the bullet had penetrated a wall in the bedroom.

The victim ran to a neighboring home, where the resident called 911.

As deputies were en route, they learned the suspect had left in a red Ford F-150 truck. A Pueblo West fire crew in the area spotted the truck speeding north on Purcell Boulevard and notified deputies, who quickly located the truck and initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Platteville Boulevard and Goldrush Lane.

Sager was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon, domestic violence, third-degree assault, harassment, criminal mischief, DUI and careless driving.

Burglary

A shed in the 600 block of Ardath Lane was reported broken into on Wednesday, with tools valued in excess of $1,200 discovered missing.

Arrests

Robert M. Arnold, 30, of the 400 block of Van Buren Street was arrested Thursday on a felony contempt of court warrant, which carries $50,000 bail.

Jason D. Sanchez, 34, no specified address, was arrested Thursday on felony warrants for failure to appear and fugitive of justice, which carry $6,500 total bail.

Ryan M. Churchfield, 23, of the 200 block of Spring Streeet was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Michael R. Bryant, 35, of the 1700 block of Constitution Road, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond felony warrant for possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance. He also had a failure to appear warrant.

Jerome A. Bustos, 57, of the 4700 block of Desert Candle Drive, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond fugitive of justice warrant.

