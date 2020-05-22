They swarmed from the eastern skies earlier this month, splashing windshields, fluttering in gardens, bumping off light bulbs and driving people crazy across Pueblo and the rest of the state.

After four years of below-average numbers, miller moths are back with a fury this year and, according to Colorado State University’s College of Agricultural Science, citizens can expect an "abundance of them" this year.

But CSU professors say the moths won’t stick around forever. Flight activity of the moths will accelerate as the night temperatures warm; although cool, wet periods might make the migrating moths stay a while.

They should be noticeably more abundant in 2020, according to Colorado State University entomologists Whitney Cranshaw and Frank Peairs, both professors in the Department of Agricultural Biology and CSU Extension specialists.

"Flights of the moths crossing through into eastern Colorado on their annual migration to the mountains first became noticeable the first few days of May, much earlier than 2019, when noticeable numbers were first observed in late May," the insect experts stated in a fact sheet for CSU Extension.

In Pueblo, swarms can be seen all over town. The insects cling to houses and take to the sky with any loud noise and have Puebloans annoyed.

"There are so many this year. It looks as if there are waves of smoke flying through the air," said Derek Lujan of Pueblo West.

Ryan Mandarichof Pueblo, said, "They’re everywhere."

"So it appears that moths are quarantining from the coronavirus as well and they feel they are ’safer in my home,’" Mandarich said with a laugh.

"Swarms of them seemed to have come out of nowhere."

Theodore Cook, who lives on Pueblo’s South Side, said it reminds him of a popular horror film.

"Each time I open the garage door, I feel like I am in (Alfred) Hitchcock’s film ’The Birds.’ I swear they swarm," Cook said.

According to CSU, the "miller moth" is the common name for the adult stage of the army cutworm, also known as Euxoa auxiliaris.

"They originate from fields across eastern Colorado and adjacent areas of western Kansas and Nebraska on a yearly westward migration, ultimately arriving in the mountains to spend the summer, and returning to the plains in September."

CSU officials said peak moth flights may last 5-6 weeks, generally starting the last week of May or early June.

Experts said drier weather this year has reduced the number of blooming flowers and a freeze in mid-April killed blossoms from plants that would normally be in peak bloom in early to mid-May.

With fewer flowers available to the insects during their migration, they tend to concentrate in areas with larger numbers of flowering plants – usually, irrigated landscapes, including yards and gardens.

For now, Puebloans will just have to be patient.

"When my wife and I go for a walk, it’s a constant battle with these pests. I spend more time swatting than walking," said Vince Soto, who also lives in Pueblo.

