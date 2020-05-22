Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some local businesses have been shut down for two months, and the Pueblo County Commissioners are looking for the best way for them to reopen.

County Commissioners Terry Hart, Chris Wiseman and Chairman Garrison Ortiz said Friday that they will host a work session to discuss the idea of applying for a state variance regarding restaurants, churches, bars and fitness centers.

"There are many businesses and places of worship that have been patiently waiting to reopen. It's time to speed that process up," Wiseman said.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health recently provided statistics on COVID-19’s impact to the commissioners and the data indicates Pueblo County could seek a variance through the state from Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order.

The variance, if approved, would allow Pueblo County to have different rules from the state in a few circumstances.

The commissioners said they are working with local health officials, community leaders and citizens to begin understanding the best way to reopen some Pueblo County businesses in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My priority right now is focused on restaurants, health clubs, and places of worship," Wiseman said.

Wiseman said Pueblo City Councilman Mark Aliff has done a great job of working with the faith community to develop a plan.

"After reviewing the data this week from the health department, I am now confident that we can move forward. We now meet the criteria to ask for the variance," Wiseman said.

"I hope the commission can vote on the variances next week. Business people from all over the community have invested their money and sweat in Pueblo, and sadly are watching their efforts drain away. That's one of the things keeping me up at night."

The work session is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The work session will be available to the public virtually on Facebook.com/PuebloCounty. Business owners who would like to provide feedback to commissioners are encouraged to take a business survey by going to the county’s website or the following link https://county.pueblo.org/form/covid-19-business-survey.

Adam Uhernik, Pueblo County public information officer, said the county’s variance request must describe how the county will be able to meet the intent of the Safer At Home Order through alternative means.

"The request must clearly indicate the provisions of the Safer At Home Order from which the county is requesting a variance," Uhernik said.

Vulnerable Individuals -- as defined in the Safer at Home Order -- are specifically protected by the state’s orders.

The state health department will not grant any variance requests that reduce or eliminate protections for vulnerable populations.

