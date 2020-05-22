After Governor Polis extended Colorado’s Stay-At-Home order on March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, San Isabel Electric reported that residential electricity usage temporarily increased 6-percent.

As schools, gyms, bars, salons and restaurants closed to the public, more and more people began working from home as well as spending more time indoors.

At the same time, temperature changes were steady thus making it likely that the surge was due to more people staying home.

“Residential electric usage tends to correlate with the weather,” said San Isabel Electric Communications Manager Paris Elliot. “It’s typical for usage to drop in the spring and early summer and increase as it gets hotter outside.

“When it’s really hot or cold outside, we spend more time inside. When we spend more time inside, we use more electronics and our AC or heating system works harder to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature.”

A release issued by San Isabel last Tuesday stated the temporary increase began a downward trend since April 2.

Elliot said that San Isabel expects that trend to continue until we reach hotter temperatures this summer and residents use the air conditioner far more.

During the pandemic, San Isabel has worked to ensure that customers’ electricity has remained on regardless of outages or of payments.

A day after Polis’ orders, San Isabel reduced its minimum payment for its prepaid program from $35 to $10.

“We lowered prepaid payment minimums to help members experiencing financial hardship,” Elliot said. “They can pay what they can, when they can to avoid getting too far behind on their electric bill.

“We’ve always worked one-on-one with members experiencing financial hardship on a case-by-case basis and will continue to do so.”

In addition, the co-op returned to its members more than half a million dollars in retired capital credits in April (typically these credits are returned at the end of the year).

Disconnects for non-payments and delinquent fees for residential and small commercial members are currently suspended and San Isabel’s SmartHub site added two more tools -- both via the app and online.

The tools help members budget better and gauge their usage better.

Elliot said that the co-op is also promoting ways to save energy over the summer via its social media platforms and is offering other resources available via the siea.com/covid19 site.

All these efforts are to ensure customer and employee financial stability and safety.

“Electric utilities are considered critical infrastructure,” Elliot said. “As critical infrastructure, we operate at a level above essential business. We need to provide service every hour, every day. So, we’ve taken extra precautions, that go above and beyond government health orders to keep our employees healthy and to help our members financially.

“Keeping our employees healthy keeps the lights on, food cold, mobile devices fully juiced, but it also keeps our members healthy. Most co-op employees live in the same towns and shop at the same places you do. We are your friends, neighbors and family. We don’t want to be sick. We don’t want you to be sick.”

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14